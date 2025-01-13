Flautas Vs Taquitos: What's The Difference?

In the realm of Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine, some dishes are so similar that diners often get them confused. One such case is flautas versus taquitos. While these two foods definitely share key similarities, there are important differences that set them apart. Once you get to know these food relatives — cousins, certainly, or even siblings, but by no means identical twins — it's easier to tell the entree from the appetizer. (Hint: that's one of the main distinguishing differences!)

The confusion that comes into play regarding these two foods is justifiable because the names used to identify them and even their characteristics when prepared can vary by location. Since the strict definition and distinction between the two isn't always honored, who could help but be confused?

Both flautas and taquitos consist of rolled-up tortillas that enclose a filling and are deep-fried (sometimes baked). So, foundationally, they are indeed quite similar. But diving into the details of each dish reveals the telltale differentiators.