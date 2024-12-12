Fries Are A Key Ingredient In This Peruvian Fusion Stir Fry

Fusion cuisine is the gift that never stops giving. From a sushirrito to birria ramen to cheesesteak eggrolls, when cultures come together, amazing and creative food is sure to follow. Just south of the United States is a unique Mexican-Chinese culinary hybrid that dates to the late 1800s, and a similar fusion you may not be aware of is Peruvian-Chinese cuisine. This style of cooking also has a storied history, and lomo saltado, a dish starring strips of steak and french fries, is its perfect representative.

Lomo saltado is, at its heart, a beef stir fry. The name comes from "lomo," Spanish for "loin," and the verb "saltar," meaning "to jump." The meat is traditionally marinated in savory soy sauce, cooked in a wok with piquant onions and tomatoes, then served on a bed of rice with crisp french fries. The earliest version of this fusion dish included only stir-fried beef and potatoes, and is said to be an off-shoot of lo mein — but while the techniques are Chinese, the inclusion of fries and tomato makes the ingredients decidedly American.

This dish is reported to have originated in Lima's Barrio Chino, a neighborhood founded in the 1800s by Chinese immigrants. Recipes can be found in Peruvian cookbooks as early as 1903. Lomo saltado and other Peruvian-Chinese dishes are served at restaurants known as chifas, which specialize in this particular brand of fusion (the cuisine itself is also called chifa). The dish can also be found in more upscale restaurants and of course, cooked at home.