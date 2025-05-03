The 11 Biggest Red Flags You Can't Ignore At A Mexican Restaurant, According To The Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing quite like finding a great Mexican restaurant. That perfect first bite of a taco when all the ingredients work together because the chef knows what they're doing — whether they're a trained professional or someone's grandmother with decades of experience. But what about the warning signs? What should we be looking for to avoid disappointment? From tortilla quality and salsa preparation to spice usage and cheese selection, knowing these key red flags can help you skip the duds and find the places really worth your time and money.

We've consulted two respected experts in Mexican cuisine. Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack is a celebrated cookbook author and food blogger who draws culinary inspiration from her mother and grandmother's Mexican cooking. She shares her knowledge and recipes on her award-winning blog, MuyBuenoBlog.com. Her latest cookbook "Muy Bueno Fiestas" focuses on contemporary and traditional Mexican recipes for celebrations.

Our second expert, Illiana de la Vega is an award-winning Mexican-born chef and owns El Naranjo, a traditional Mexican restaurant in the heart of Austin, Texas. Her and her husband Ernesto Torrealba opened El Naranjo as a restaurant and cooking school in 1997 in Oaxaca, Mexico, where it received worldwide acclaim before relocating to Texas. These are red flags at a Mexican restaurants you just can't ignore, according to these experts.