14 Common Mistakes You're Making When Pairing Food And Wine

Many people fixate on finding the perfect bottle for every dish. However, Master Sommelier David Glancy explains that only looking for one wine is one of the biggest mistakes people can make when pairing wine and food. Some may get paralyzed by the fear of picking the wrong bottle, while others may unnecessarily limit their options when there could be a number of viable possibilities.

Glancy explains that the same food or dish can work with multiple wines, each for its own set of reasons. For people new to food and wine pairing, he recommends offering two wines with each dish, one contrasting and one complementary, and comparing the two experiences. "For example, with a creamy dish you could serve one crisp wine and one creamy wine and start a discussion at the table over the merits of each," he says.

Master Sommelier Christopher Tanghe agrees and recommends experimenting to see what does and doesn't work for your palate. "There are a mind boggling amount of combinations so just have fun with it," he says. Pairing principles can help narrow down your choices, but Tanghe recommends using them as a springboard rather than an endpoint.