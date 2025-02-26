Up Your Sommelier Status By Pairing A Delicate Wine With Your Steak
Steaks and full-bodied wines are a classic pairing, complementing the best elements of both: strong flavors and bold textures. However, sometimes you need a change of pace, and pairing what may at first seem like conflicting foods and wines can create a beautifully dichotomous meal. In the words of certified sommelier Ang Cosenza: "Remember, there are really no 'wrong' answers to pairing. The main rule is that if you like it, it's a good match. So, go on and experiment."
"When you think of a steak and wine pairing, your brain immediately goes to a big, bold cab," Cosenza tells us. "However, bold tannins and a heavy body aren't for everyone. This is where lighter reds and rosés come in." If you're not ready to pair white wine with Wagyu steak, light reds are a great way to ease into the world of wine-steak pairing experimentation. With similar but subtler flavor profiles to full-bodied reds, lighter varieties offer the best of both worlds — without introducing too many conflicting flavors or being overwhelmed by a well-marbled cut.
"These wines are just bold enough to stand up to a meat-heavy plate without being overpowering," says Cosenza. "Each has primary, secondary, and tertiary aromas that complement steak — think herbs, minerality, pepper, red fruit, black fruit, smoke, mushroom, cream, and bread." While the flavors, textures, and temperatures of different wines may contrast with a hearty steak, choosing the right type ensures they never clash.
Types of lighter wines to pair with steak
Another advantage of broadening your horizons to light wine and steak pairings is the greater variety of flavors available for your meal. "Rosé isn't just for summer, and I think more wine drinkers are coming around to embrace the idea of cold weather cozy rosé nights," Ang Cosenza says. "Which means pairing it with heartier meals and cueing the steak!"
"Some examples of lighter to medium red wines that pair well with steak include some of my favorites," says Cosenza. "Sangiovese (which has many different well-known regional names [and is] used in well-known wines such as Brunello and Chianti), beloved pinot noir, cinsault, pinotage (a cross between pinot noir and cinsault), gamay, primitivo, carménère[,] or even Zweigelt."
Whereas a bold red elevates a steak with similar flavors, lighter wines expand the flavor profile of the meal as a whole. Much like lacquering your steak, a light wine acts almost like a finishing ingredient, adding a little something new to spice up your meal. However, unless you have one of the least picky palates in the world, you'll still need to pair your wines and steak appropriately.
What cuts of steak to pair with lighter wines
The best cuts of steak get so much love not only for their flavor, but for their versatility. From filet mignons to flat irons, each has unique characteristics that allow for ample wine-pairing opportunities.
"Provence is known for its delicate, light-hued, acidic, refreshing, and dry rosés with fruit-forward notes of strawberry, watermelon, and orange zest," Ang Cosenza says. "This would pair well with a thinner cut of meat like a filet mignon." Cuts like rump, flank, and sirloin don't have less flavor, but they are softer. This means they won't drown out the tastes of fruity wines. Instead, the two flavors come together to create something just as bold as a heavily seasoned, well-marbled cut.
"Meanwhile, Tavel is located in the Rhone Valley and tends to produce a deeper salmon-hued rosé with red fruit, watermelon, spices, stone, and floral aromas," says Cosenza. "A fuller wine with higher tannins and heavy alcohol, this rosé would be better suited for a heartier, fattier cut of steak like a ribeye." High tannins are one of the main reasons full-bodied reds and steak are such a classic pairing. They help cut through the rich fat, delivering potent, spicier notes and richer bouquets that swirl with the residual fat in your mouth to create something decadent. Choosing a stronger — but still comparatively light — wine is a great way to elevate your ribeyes, T-bones, and porterhouses while still introducing new and exciting flavor combinations.