Up Your Sommelier Status By Pairing A Delicate Wine With Your Steak

Steaks and full-bodied wines are a classic pairing, complementing the best elements of both: strong flavors and bold textures. However, sometimes you need a change of pace, and pairing what may at first seem like conflicting foods and wines can create a beautifully dichotomous meal. In the words of certified sommelier Ang Cosenza: "Remember, there are really no 'wrong' answers to pairing. The main rule is that if you like it, it's a good match. So, go on and experiment."

"When you think of a steak and wine pairing, your brain immediately goes to a big, bold cab," Cosenza tells us. "However, bold tannins and a heavy body aren't for everyone. This is where lighter reds and rosés come in." If you're not ready to pair white wine with Wagyu steak, light reds are a great way to ease into the world of wine-steak pairing experimentation. With similar but subtler flavor profiles to full-bodied reds, lighter varieties offer the best of both worlds — without introducing too many conflicting flavors or being overwhelmed by a well-marbled cut.

"These wines are just bold enough to stand up to a meat-heavy plate without being overpowering," says Cosenza. "Each has primary, secondary, and tertiary aromas that complement steak — think herbs, minerality, pepper, red fruit, black fruit, smoke, mushroom, cream, and bread." While the flavors, textures, and temperatures of different wines may contrast with a hearty steak, choosing the right type ensures they never clash.