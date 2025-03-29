What Are Tannins, Anyway?

Anyone with more than a passing interest in the world of wines has most likely come across the term tannins before. A group of naturally occurring chemical compounds, tannins are found in the skins, seeds, and stems of grapes, as well as other plants like rhubarb, cranberries, and cacao. When it comes to winemaking, tannins play a key role in the overall flavor profile and mouthfeel of a wine, contributing to the balance of bitterness or astringency desired in the final product. To learn more about the importance of tannins in wines and how they affect food pairings, Food Republic spoke to wine and spirits educator and ambassador May Matta-Aliah, president of In the Grape.

"Tannin is an important component in wine ... one that plays a critical role in the aging potential of a wine," Matta-Aliah says. Found predominantly in red wines, tannins are the reason why robust, darker wines pair better with certain foods than others. "High-tannin wines pair best with rich, fatty foods like steak, lamb, and certain cheeses," she says, "because the tannins in the wine bind with the proteins and fats in the food." The relationship between tannic wines and rich foods works both ways. Tannins cut through the saltiness of an aged parmesan or cheddar, and tannic red wines pair well with burgers, complementing the fattiness. The foods themselves are "softening the wine's astringency and enhancing the overall flavor experience," says Matta-Aliah.