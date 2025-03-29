What Are Tannins, Anyway?
Anyone with more than a passing interest in the world of wines has most likely come across the term tannins before. A group of naturally occurring chemical compounds, tannins are found in the skins, seeds, and stems of grapes, as well as other plants like rhubarb, cranberries, and cacao. When it comes to winemaking, tannins play a key role in the overall flavor profile and mouthfeel of a wine, contributing to the balance of bitterness or astringency desired in the final product. To learn more about the importance of tannins in wines and how they affect food pairings, Food Republic spoke to wine and spirits educator and ambassador May Matta-Aliah, president of In the Grape.
"Tannin is an important component in wine ... one that plays a critical role in the aging potential of a wine," Matta-Aliah says. Found predominantly in red wines, tannins are the reason why robust, darker wines pair better with certain foods than others. "High-tannin wines pair best with rich, fatty foods like steak, lamb, and certain cheeses," she says, "because the tannins in the wine bind with the proteins and fats in the food." The relationship between tannic wines and rich foods works both ways. Tannins cut through the saltiness of an aged parmesan or cheddar, and tannic red wines pair well with burgers, complementing the fattiness. The foods themselves are "softening the wine's astringency and enhancing the overall flavor experience," says Matta-Aliah.
Choosing the right wine based on tannin levels
When selecting the right bottle of wine, it's important to know that the level of tannins will depend largely on the grape varietal, as well as the age of the bottle itself. Wine educator May Matta-Aliah notes that grapes like cabernet sauvignon, tannat, syrah, and aglianico, are known for having the highest tannin content. "With age, tannins will soften and fall out of the wine in the form of sediment," she says, "but they can also make a young red wine produced from one of these grapes taste quite bitter and mouth-drying."
While full-bodied high-tannin wines are the gold standard for pairing with rich and decadent foods, there are many people who need to avoid excessive tannins due to a natural sensitivity that can cause uncomfortable headaches. Fortunately, according to Matta-Aliah, "There are many low-tannin red grapes that are worth exploring." For those navigating a tannin sensitivity, she suggests searching for wines made with varietals like pinot noir, grenache, barbera, gamay, and cinsault.
Those who are shopping for fortified wines (aka wines whose alcohol content has been elevated through the addition of grape brandy) don't have to worry as much about tannin levels. "They are not always red nor are they always tannic," says Matta-Aliah. The exception, however, is single vintage ports, which Matta-Aliah notes "are supported by a lot of fruit, sugar, and alcohol so that mitigates the impact of those powerful tannins."