Why Are Steaks Normally Paired With Heavier Wines?

Red wine and steak are as classic a culinary pairing as peanut butter and jelly. Whether you're at a steakhouse ordering an expensive cut or making something more affordable at home, pairing the rich flavors of a well-cooked steak with bold, juicy red wine is a surefire way to enhance the experience. This isn't just a matter of opinion — there's bona fide food science behind why steaks are typically paired with heavier red wines rather than their more delicate counterparts. Food Republic spoke with certified sommelier Ang Cosenza to explain exactly what makes this duo so dynamic.

"The science of a classic steak and wine pairing lies within the tannins, a naturally occurring element," Cosenza explains. "In wine, tannins are found in the grape skin, seeds, and stems, which gives certain wines that bitter, astringent, stripping taste or feeling." Since white wines are typically fermented without the grape skins, they lack the earthy tannins that make red wines a mutually beneficial pairing for steak. "These tannins bind to proteins," says Cosenza, "meaning the meat smoothes out the tannins, while the tannins cut through the richness or fattiness of the steak."

While it may be tempting to splurge on white-tablecloth service to put this science to the test, you can just as easily pair a bottle of red with burgers or homemade steak frites to create your own flavor experience. "If we remove the stigma that wine and food pairings must be expensive, or accompanied by strict 'rules,'" Cosenza says, "then we can make wine and food more approachable, accessible, and fun."