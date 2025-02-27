Why Are Steaks Normally Paired With Heavier Wines?
Red wine and steak are as classic a culinary pairing as peanut butter and jelly. Whether you're at a steakhouse ordering an expensive cut or making something more affordable at home, pairing the rich flavors of a well-cooked steak with bold, juicy red wine is a surefire way to enhance the experience. This isn't just a matter of opinion — there's bona fide food science behind why steaks are typically paired with heavier red wines rather than their more delicate counterparts. Food Republic spoke with certified sommelier Ang Cosenza to explain exactly what makes this duo so dynamic.
"The science of a classic steak and wine pairing lies within the tannins, a naturally occurring element," Cosenza explains. "In wine, tannins are found in the grape skin, seeds, and stems, which gives certain wines that bitter, astringent, stripping taste or feeling." Since white wines are typically fermented without the grape skins, they lack the earthy tannins that make red wines a mutually beneficial pairing for steak. "These tannins bind to proteins," says Cosenza, "meaning the meat smoothes out the tannins, while the tannins cut through the richness or fattiness of the steak."
While it may be tempting to splurge on white-tablecloth service to put this science to the test, you can just as easily pair a bottle of red with burgers or homemade steak frites to create your own flavor experience. "If we remove the stigma that wine and food pairings must be expensive, or accompanied by strict 'rules,'" Cosenza says, "then we can make wine and food more approachable, accessible, and fun."
How to pair steak with red wine like an expert
Pairing wine and steak is as much an art as it is a science, especially since every wine has its own unique tasting notes and characteristics. "The key is balance," says certified sommelier Ang Cosenza. "You never want one component to overshadow or drown out the other."
Cosenza advises considering the age of your selected bottle before choosing the proper cut of steak, as the tannin profile of a red wine can "fall off" as it matures. "Lower tannin, higher acid red wines, such as a pinot noir, pair well with a low-fat, lean cut of steak such as a filet mignon, flank steak, or top sirloin," says Cosenza. "A pinot noir's cherry, cranberry, cloves, or mushroom flavors will also create a nice pairing."
For those who prefer lighter wines, rosé — which technically falls between red and white — can also make an excellent pairing for filet and other lean cuts of beef. "A tempranillo rosé would work well here as well," Cosenza says, "as its notes of herbs, green peppercorn, watermelon, strawberry, and meat, along with the high acidity, make it a great match."
However, if you're a fan of fuller-bodied wines like cabernet sauvignon, tannat, nebbiolo, or Bordeaux, Cosenza recommends selecting a fattier cut that can stand up to more depth of flavor. "Ribeye, flank, or hanger, can handle more tannins without overpowering them," she says. "The fruit-forward flavors of the wine make for a great contrast. It's a win-win situation."