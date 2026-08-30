These 9 Grocery Store Chains Have The Best Steaks, According To Shoppers

Costco is easily the largest chain on this list, with over 800 locations spread across the globe. The wholesale club operates on a membership basis, much like Sam's Club, so people can buy large amounts of food and household goods for a discounted price. It started in 1976 and has steadily grown in the behemoth it is today. The company is dedicated to responsible sourcing and sustainability, even publishing an annual report explaining what measures the chain has taken to maintain its goals. The 2025 report notes that beef isn't imported from high-risk countries unless quality control systems are in place.

Fans praise cuts like the New York strip, saying they're tender, with good marbling and flavor. New York strip benefits from a rub of olive oil and coarse salt a few minutes before cooking to build up a crust. Customers also enjoy the value of Costco's steaks, saying the prices are worth the quality and that buying larger pieces they can cut down to their preferred thickness themselves saves quite a bit of money.

The biggest complaint people have about Costco's steaks is that they're blade tenderized, meaning the meat is punctured by a machine that can drive bacteria from the surface deeper into the protein. To be sure the meat is safe to eat, always cook it to the suggested USDA temperature of 145 F. But that complaint didn't outweigh the positives of buying steak at Costco at all, which is why it's on this list.