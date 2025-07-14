Want The Best Steak At The Store? Check For These Color Clues

Whether you're opting for a simple salt and pepper crust or marinating your cut for hours, the best steak dinner starts by learning how to choose the perfect steak at the store. We spoke with Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," to learn more about how a steak's color indicates its quality.

"A good fresh steak should be bright cherry red when exposed to air," Gentile said. "That red color means oxygen has activated the myoglobin in the meat. If it's a little purple, that's okay too[;] it just means it hasn't had air exposure yet." One of the biggest steak myths is that the red liquid seeping from a cut is blood, but that's actually the myoglobin Gentile refers to. It stores oxygen in muscle cells and is responsible for much of a great steak's bright red color, indicating the cut you're looking at is fresh and ready to be made into a juicy, tender meal.

"Brown spots or gray tones aren't always bad — aging can cause color changes — but they can also signal oxidation if the meat is too old or improperly stored," Gentile continued. "Trust your nose as much as your eyes." If possible, taking a quick whiff of slightly discolored meat is a good way to determine if the steak has truly gone bad or was only packaged improperly. Still, the color of beef varies between animals, cuts, and packaging choices.