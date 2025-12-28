Use This 5-Minute Step For Better Pan-Seared Ribeye Steak

There are hundreds of ways to upgrade a ribeye, but Nyitre Rogers, Chef de Cuisine at The Edge Steakhouse, believes that butter basting is both one of the easiest and the most delicious. With just a simple knob of butter, you can impart more flavor, moisture, and better texture to your already rich cut in just five minutes.

"When I spend five intentional minutes basting that steak with butter, I am having a full on conversation with it," explained Rogers. "As the butter foams and kisses the surface, it carries those nutty, caramelized notes straight into every crevice of the steak." Since butter typically cooks so quickly, bathing your steak in it to impart all that extra fat is an easy, quick way to really make your meal's flavor pop. You already get plenty of roasted, savory flavor from the Maillard crust of a seared steak, but by hitting it with butter, you get an extra layer of that same taste.

"My biggest tip is to control the temperature," Rogers continues. "Start with a hot pan to build your crust, then lower the heat before the butter ever goes in." If you've ever burnt butter before, you know it's hard to come back from. Lowering the heat is also a great help for your aromatics, giving your butter a chance to soak up and distribute their flavors.