The Best Cheap Steak Alternatives To High-End Cuts, According To Experts

Filet mignon, ribeye, porterhouse — mouth-watering much? These premium cuts of steak are known for their superior tenderness, beautiful marbling, and supreme flavor. But they also come with a hefty price tag.

Thankfully, and according to industry experts, you don't need to break the bank to enjoy a steak that's juicy, flavorful, and totally satisfying. With the right cut (and knowledge of what to do with it), affordable steaks can rival the more well-known heavy hitters.

To find out which budget-friendly cuts are worth throwing on the grill (and how to cook them like a pro), we spoke with two experts in the world of steak: Justin Owens, owner of the luxury beef company Manzo Piedmontese, and chef Kylian Goussot of Miami's Lafayette Steakhouse. Both shared their go-to inexpensive steak cuts and the cooking techniques that can turn them into a delicious steak dinner.