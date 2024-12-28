The One Cut Of Steak That's Foolproof For Beginners
If you're not used to cooking it at home, it can be daunting to choose the perfect steak at the store. You want something that's not too tricky to cook; looks attractive; and will deliver a juicy and tasty result. One steak ticks every box: the ribeye.
Rib steaks were Anthony Bourdain's preferred cut due to their perfect combination of fat and lean meat — and this composition is also exactly what makes the ribeye ideal for inexperienced or more nervous cooks. The decent amount of fat and intramuscular marbling makes it more forgiving compared to leaner cuts such as filet mignon, since it's less likely to dry out — and it also means it's delicious and rich-tasting, too.
Whether you prefer your beef bone-in or not is a matter of preference, since bone-in steak isn't more flavorful than boneless. For ribeyes, bone-in cuts look attractive and hold their shape, but don't always cook evenly. Boneless steaks cook faster, and it's easier to develop a good crust all over. Either way, go for a ribeye at least an inch thick, so it can get a good sear but still remains pink within. Because ribeye is tender, as the muscle doesn't do much work on the animal, there's no need to worry about marinating your meat. Just follow a few simple tips and you'll be able to dish up a piece of beef worthy of a steakhouse.
How to cook ribeye steak for the best results every time
Take your ribeye out of the fridge half an hour before you cook it, since cooking steak from cold will give uneven results. Pat it dry and season it with salt to give it more umami flavor and a good crust. A skillet on the stove is a great way to cook the meat. Just flip it every minute or so for a beautifully browned outside.
If you're not confident about cooking at a very high temperature — and steak really does need a smoking hot pan — then follow Gordon Ramsay's tip for not burning yourself when cooking steak and lay it away from you, rather than towards you. Baste the meat with butter and garlic or herbs towards the end of cooking for added flavor and richness, and check with a meat thermometer that it's cooked to your liking.
While grilling ribeye gives it a delicious smoky taste, you need to be careful because the amount of fat can lead to flare-ups as it drips down. Use a two-zone technique and start it over a medium high heat to sear the outside before moving it to a medium low heat to finish cooking. However you cook your ribeye, be sure to rest it for around five to seven minutes after cooking. This step was Anthony Bourdain's crucial tip for perfect steak, and it allows the juices to redistribute within the meat for a more succulent bite.