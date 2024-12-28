The One Cut Of Steak That's Foolproof For Beginners

If you're not used to cooking it at home, it can be daunting to choose the perfect steak at the store. You want something that's not too tricky to cook; looks attractive; and will deliver a juicy and tasty result. One steak ticks every box: the ribeye.

Rib steaks were Anthony Bourdain's preferred cut due to their perfect combination of fat and lean meat — and this composition is also exactly what makes the ribeye ideal for inexperienced or more nervous cooks. The decent amount of fat and intramuscular marbling makes it more forgiving compared to leaner cuts such as filet mignon, since it's less likely to dry out — and it also means it's delicious and rich-tasting, too.

Whether you prefer your beef bone-in or not is a matter of preference, since bone-in steak isn't more flavorful than boneless. For ribeyes, bone-in cuts look attractive and hold their shape, but don't always cook evenly. Boneless steaks cook faster, and it's easier to develop a good crust all over. Either way, go for a ribeye at least an inch thick, so it can get a good sear but still remains pink within. Because ribeye is tender, as the muscle doesn't do much work on the animal, there's no need to worry about marinating your meat. Just follow a few simple tips and you'll be able to dish up a piece of beef worthy of a steakhouse.