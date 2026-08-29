5 Changes McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Has Seen Over The Years

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is nothing short of legendary. First introduced nationwide in 1965, the sandwich has gone on to become a cult classic and, as of 2026, remains the only seafood option on the U.S. menu. Naturally, like many of McDonald's oldest items, the Filet-O-Fish we know today is a little different from its original form. It's built with a breaded fish patty, a half-slice of American cheese, and tartar sauce, all sandwiched inside a steamed white bun. Going solely by the building blocks, it's essentially the same as the OG version. But pick apart the finer details, and several major differences begin to surface.

The original Filet-O-Fish was invented by Cincinnati McDonald's franchisee Lou Groen. In 1962, hoping to make up for dwindling sales from Catholic customers who abstained from meat on Fridays, he conjured up a fish-based alternative to burgers. The savvy concept proved promising but only made it onto the menu after a head-to-head sales showdown with then-CEO Ray Kroc's own pet project, the Hula Burger (a pineapple-and-cheese sandwich). The fish sandwich won by a landslide, and debuted with a breaded fish patty and tartar sauce on a steamed bun.

The formula was a recipe for perfection, which likely explains why the core ingredients haven't changed over the decades. But dig a little deeper, and you'll notice that the type of seafood used has gone through multiple iterations and international Filet-O-Fish variations abound. There have been plenty of unwelcome changes, too; price increases and alleged reports that the sandwich has shrunk in size have left fans irked. There was even a moment when McDonald's tried to replace the Filet-O-Fish outright, but the fact that it's still here spoils the ending of that story.