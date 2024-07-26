What Type Of Fish Does McDonald's Use In Its Filet-O-Fish Sandwich?

The reason why McDonald's uses Alaskan pollock comes down to two main reasons: supply and sustainability. McDonald's needs a lot of fish to supply its over 14,000 locations in the U.S., and Alaskan pollock is a naturally fast-growing population, with carefully managed numbers. It's also mild in flavor, which means it can be paired with different ingredients and has a broad appeal.

New Zealand hoki used to be an ingredient in Filet-O-Fish before the New Zealand government cut the allowable catch quota in the 2000s in response to a dwindling population. Most of the fish that McDonald's buys fish from fisheries have been independently certified by the Marine Stewardship Council. These sustainability concerns reduce the number of places that McDonald's can source their seafood from.

These are the same reasons that most fast food places in the U.S. use Alaskan pollock. If you're looking for a non-pollock option, you probably have to make your own fried fish sandwich.

But that doesn't mean that the Filet-O-Fish will always use Alaskan pollock. In 2022, McDonald's Director of Sourcing Jason Cervone told the annual meeting of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers that the brand was seeing more issues with the fish (per IntraFish). In the past, the restaurant chain has shown it is willing to change the recipe of the Filet-O-Fish to respond to supply issues.