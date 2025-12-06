Why Doesn't McDonald's Put A Whole Slice Of Cheese On The Filet-O-Fish?

For many of us, extra cheese equals extra fun when it comes to dining. Hearty veggies are only improved when hit with some dairy — three-cheese cauliflower gratin, anyone? — and even steaks get a cheesy crust treatment when we're feeling fancy. But it turns out McDonald's actually employs a less-is-more approach when it comes to its Filet-o-Fish. In fact, the Golden Arches only uses half a slice of American cheese for the iconic sandwich. But why?

It's all about engineering the perfect bite. Fast food relies on efficiency and speed, yes, but many customers would stop patronizing popular chains if the overall composition of their dishes fell flat. The goal is to achieve a harmonious medley of flavors every time, to keep people coming back for more. As a representative for McDonald's Canada explained in 2012: "We only use half a slice of cheese because that's exactly the perfect balance for the tangy tartar sauce and crispness of the Filet-o-Fish coating."

The Filet-o-Fish is carefully constructed to give you an explosion of flavors and textures. The tender, steamed bun juxtaposes beautifully with the fried Alaskan pollock, and all of those starches need the zing from the tartar sauce and the creaminess from the American cheese to truly coalesce. Too much of any single ingredient would drown out the other flavors and diminish the overall impact. We never thought we'd say it, but sometimes great food is less about the quantity of the cheese and more about the quality of the blend.