The Filet-O-Fish is one of McDonald's most iconic menu items, and has long been the go-to order for seafood lovers visiting the Golden Arches. But like many of McDonald's menu items, the Filet-O-Fish isn't exactly the same everywhere. With restaurants operating in more than 100 countries worldwide, the chain regularly tweaks ingredients and recipes to better align with local preferences and regional food standards. Some international Filet-O-Fish variations are dramatically different, while others feature only subtle (yet impactful) changes. The latter camp is exactly where the United Kingdom sits.

Unlike places like New Zealand, which swaps Alaskan pollock for white hoki, or some Asian locations that offer wasabi as an add-on, there aren't many obvious differences between the U.K. and U.S. Filet-O-Fish. The biggest giveaway is the type of cheese used, which is a prime example of a simple ingredient swap designed to better match local tastes. But beyond that, the two sandwiches seem much more alike than they are different.

While other Filet-O-Fish variations might sound more exciting, one thing that sets the United States' version apart is that it's the original version. The sandwich was created in 1962 by a Cincinnati McDonald's franchise owner seeking to develop a meat-free option customers could eat on Fridays during Lent. After proving to be popular, it was rolled out nationwide by McDonald's in 1965. The first international McDonald's only opened its doors in Canada in 1967, making the U.S. the only country that once had restaurants without it.