From The McLobster To Onion Nuggets: 12 McDonald's Menu Items That Failed

If you're heading to McDonald's, your taste buds probably aren't yearning for a lobster dinner. But in the 1990s, the popular fast food chain attempted to enter the world of seafood. In 1993, they launched the McLobster, which was their take on a classic lobster roll.

You may be wondering how McDonald's managed to offer this menu item for just $5.99 given lobster's heavy price tag. While some speculated that the chain was using fake lobster meat, it was indeed real — though not quite the kind most customers may be accustomed to. The McLobster was made using "CKL" meat, standing for claw, knuckle and leg, which is less desirable than the more coveted lobster tail.

Still, many customers weren't too pleased with having to pay $5.99 for the menu item, especially when a Big Mac cost $2.45 at the time. Unsurprisingly, the McLobster ultimately failed and quickly disappeared from menus nationwide. Since then, it has made occasional returns in New England and Canada, with the last revival occurring in 2017. If you're craving a lobster roll, you're probably better off making one yourself — it's likely to be a tastier choice.