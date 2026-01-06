These Slow Cooker Sandwiches Turn Pot Roast Into A French Onion Masterpiece

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many love the comforting richness of a simple French onion soup. Yet while there's nothing wrong with enjoying the dish in classic form, the flavor foundation readily translates to other culinary formats. For instance, consider melding in some pot roast to beef up the dish, then serving the meat-onion combination as a French dip-style sandwich. Tender beef and onions, contained in crusty bread and accompanied by a savory sauce? Now that's a showstopper meal.

You could whip up the dish via the traditional roasting method, first searing the beef in a skillet, then melting down the collagen over an extended braise in the oven. For more ease, however, consider employing a slow cooker instead, letting the beef tenderize unattended over six to eight hours. You can still integrate copious amounts of onions, as well as classic flavorings like Worcestershire sauce, garlic, herbs, and more. Alternatively, buy a can of condensed French onion soup — we like the one from Campbell's — for even easier assembly. Once the beef shreds and the onions turn silky soft, melt some cheese atop; a young Gruyère typically goes on French onion soup. Toast and slice the bread, spoon in the onion and pot roast filling, then serve alongside excess liquid as a dip — it's a rich sandwich that's worth the wait.