6 Restaurant Chains That Serve The Best Meatloaf, According To Reviews

Sure, your mom makes the best meatloaf around, but there are restaurant chains that rival and, dare we say, even surpass home cooking. You needn't take our word for it. When looking at chains that offer the comfort classic, quite a few stood out in forums and reviews worthy of more than a passing mention. After all, there are two types of experiences that are bound to prompt diners to speak up. Focusing on the good, instead of the bad, these stood out above the pack.

Meatloaf became America's favorite dinner after traditions leading up to the Great Depression were leaned on to get through scarce times. While some of the chains hit precisely the right notes of nostalgia utilizing a ketchup coating or something similar, others stray from tomato-based toppings earning as much approval. Whether the meatloaf has an extra sear to level up the crust game, or comes with a hearty helping of proprietary beer braised onions, each meatloaf from these chains has something unique about it that leaves fans raving.