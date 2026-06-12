12 Best-Value Breakfast Chain Restaurants
Just because breakfast is the most important meal of the day doesn't mean it needs to be the most expensive. Whether you're searching for chicken and waffles at a dine-in destination or a filling breakfast burrito to eat on the go, everyone loves a hot, affordable meal in the morning to power them through the day.
While we all love a home-cooked breakfast, many of us don't have time to whip up a plate of eggs Benedict or even scrambled eggs before rushing off to complete the day's work. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there for economical (and in some case, ultra-quick) breakfasts. Whether you're looking for a quick-serve coffee shop, drive-thru eatery, or inexpensive dine-in option, we've compiled the best-value breakfast chain restaurants you can find. Stop by any of these to fuel up on sweet and savory morning meals that won't burn a hole in your pocket before lunchtime.
Dunkin'
Anyone in search of a budget-friendly breakfast will find many options at Dunkin'. The chain's affordable fare ranges from a variety of breakfast sandwiches and bagels to muffins and donuts.
Fast food favorites from Dunkin' include the everything bagel, snacking bacon, and hash browns. There are plenty of ways to satisfy your casual breakfast cravings, whether you prefer your bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on a bagel, biscuit, or English muffin or simply a cinnamon raisin bagel with strawberry cream cheese. Better yet, Dunkin' offers its breakfast menu all day, so there's no need to rush out of bed to snag your morning meal.
The quick-serve coffeehouse also regularly offers breakfast specials like its $6 Meal Deal, which currently includes a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, six hash browns, and a medium coffee. Dunkin' also offers a reward program to accumulate points on your purchases that result in free drinks and fare.
Waffle House
If you're looking for a casual sit-down breakfast restaurant that won't break the bank, Waffle House should fit the bill. The menu of this legendary Southern-style diner chain offers an assortment of economical options including breakfast bowls, omelets, biscuits, sandwiches, and delicious waffles, not to mention some pretty scrumptious scrambled eggs.
Those looking for a large meal at a reasonable price will gravitate towards the All-Star Special, which comes with a waffle, two scrambled eggs, toast and jelly, a choice of grits, hash browns, or sliced tomatoes, and a side of either bacon, sausage, or ham.
For another fan-approved recommendation that is a little less colossal, try the pecan waffle. Made with mouthwatering pecan pieces, this sweet cream waffle can be topped with chocolate chips and peanut butter chips, along with a meaty serving of sausage, ham, or bacon. For sides, the grits and bacon and raisin toast with apple butter are some other must-try dishes that are easy on the wallet and great on taste.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Anyone looking for quality and affordability will greatly appreciate the breakfast offerings at Einstein Bros. Bagels. A quick-serve breakfast chain that offers plenty more than just bagels, this eatery's line of egg sandwiches extend beyond your standard stack of eggs and bacon. In fact, Einstein Bros. Bagels' breakfast sandwiches feature ingredients like avocado, chorizo, and even brisket. The eggs used in these delectable sandos are also cage-free, and all of its bagels are fresh baked.
The gourmet bagels are no less enchanting, from the savory Spinach Florentine Gourmet Bagel to the sweeter Maple French Toast Gourmet Bagel. When it comes to the signature bagels, one of the most recommended savory bagels is the Asiago cheese bagel. If you're in the mood for something sweet, the cinnamon raisin bagel or chocolate chip bagel are both superb options, with the latter developing a gooey chocolate texture once toasted.
You'll also find occasional specials at this national chain like the $8 Breakfast and Brew, which is accompanied by a large hot or iced coffee and a build-your-own egg sandwich. Looking for a larger meal? Try the Bacon and Cheddar Brunch Special or the the Nova Lox Brunch Special, served with a sandwich, hash browns, and blueberry muffin.
For even more breakfast savings, consider signing up for Einstein Bros. Rewards, which comes with a free bagel and shmear with purchase when you sign up, a free egg sandwich with purchase on your birthday, and $9 Mondays, where you can purchase a dozen bagels for the modest price of $9 to get you through the week.
Cracker Barrel
If you're hungry for a homestyle breakfast dish at a more digestible price, Cracker Barrel is a good option. The Older Timer's Breakfast remains one of the most budget-friendly options at this country-style eatery, coming with two eggs, biscuits and gravy, one classic side, and your choice of breakfast meat.
Another top value pick is Mama's Pancake Breakfast, which comes with three buttermilk pancakes alongside a pair of eggs and breakfast meat. These hotcakes don't disappoint, as proven by the jaw-dropping amount sold every year. Cracker Barrel pancakes are rated some of the best around with their crispy edges, whipped butter, and 100% pure natural syrup. The French toast is also highly regarded at this old-fashioned eatery. Consider ordering this sweet concoction as part of Grandma's Sampler with a side of hash brown casserole.
If you're looking for a smaller-sized plate to start off the day, consider one of the Breakfast Specials like the Sunrise Pancake Special, Egg Sandwich, or Biscuits and Gravy With Bacon or Sausage, which comes with three buttermilk biscuits with classic sawmill gravy and either bacon or sausage. All clock in at under $10, offering tantalizing fare at an enticing price.
Wendy's
Wendy's launched its breakfast offerings back in 2020 and it's now difficult to imagine the fast food giant without it. The menu includes classics like the Breakfast Baconator and French Toast Sticks, as well as sandwiches and burritos — many of which can be ordered as an affordable combo with a drink.
At Wendy's, all of the egg sandwiches come with fresh-cracked eggs. Diners find the sausage from the Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit to strike the ideal balance of spice and sweetness, and the Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit to come with perfectly melted cheese. But for a classic favorite, opt for the Wendy's Bacon Egg and Cheese Muffin with American cheese and applewood smoked bacon.
The seasoned potatoes are another inexpensive, treasured favorite. Seasoned with salt, garlic pepper, and cracked black pepper, these thin-cut wedges combine a crusty exterior with a soft, rich interior. Meanwhile, the French Toast Sticks are fluffy with a delicately crispy outside.
Other fans of sweet sensations will gravitate towards the Cinnabon Pull Apart. This collaborative effort packs Cinnabon's cinnamon dough bites baked together and adorned with cream cheese frosting. As for drinks, the Caramel Frosty Cold Brew is highly recommended. The only downside? Breakfast is only offered in the mornings at this esteemed chain restaurant, with most locations starting at 6:30 a.m. and ending around 10:30 a.m. Be sure to check your local store for its exact hours.
IHOP
Despite no longer offering the Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity, IHOP still has plenty of other deliciously affordable eats, many of which span beyond simple pancakes. Here, you'll find breakfast tacos, burritos, biscuits, and many large combo and sampler plates, all positioned at prices that won't put you in the red before sunrise.
Try the Stuffed 'N Stacked Omelettes for a modestly-priced breakfast that's truly filling, such as the Big Steak Omelette or Colorado Omelette, the latter of which is slathered with a meaty assortment of bacon, shredded beef, pork sausage, and ham, as well as onions, cheese, green peppers and salsa. If that doesn't satiate you, the side of three pancakes should finish the job.
Or perhaps you'll be tempted by the variety of eggs Benedict offered, like the Bacon Avocado Eggs Benedict, furnished with poached eggs, avocado slices, hickory-smoked bacon, and hollandaise sauce perched atop an English muffin, along with a side of fresh fruit, hash browns, or crispy breakfast potatoes. Can't decide between pancakes or French toast? Try the Split Decision Breakfast, which comes plated with two strips of bacon, two pork links, two eggs, two buttermilk pancakes, and one thick slice of French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
The restaurant also offers limited-time specials on occasion, like its $6 value menu deal, providing four sensational breakfast options that will delight and satiate. In addition to your standard offerings of pancakes and French toast, you'll find a Ham and Cheese Omelette topped with white cheese sauce and paired with two pancakes, as well as a delightful House Scramble with eggs, bacon, cheese, and a side of hash browns.
Huddle House
While this beloved breakfast eatery may be unfamiliar to those on the West Coast, Huddle House is well-known to folks in the rest of the country as an affordable place to grab some morning nosh. Although lesser-known, this old-school breakfast chain rivals other breakfast giants with its high-quality fare and competitive prices, making breakfast perhaps the most alluring meal of all at this popular eatery.
The sweet cakes and waffles are known to be large, and the biscuits and gravy delicious. Even more impressive are the number of reviews which mention the staff, calling the servers attentive and kind. After all, the attitude of the people serving you is a factor that can make or break a meal at a dine-in restaurant.
For an assortment of great bites at an affordable price, consider ordering the MVP (Most Valuable Platter), for a generous helping served with a golden waffle or old-fashioned buttermilk pancake, your choice of bacon or sausage, two eggs, crispy hash browns or seasonal fruit, and finally a serving of homestyle grits and buttered toast or biscuit with sausage gravy. More breakfast options include signature buttermilk sweet cakes, waffles, fluffy omelets, and stuffed hash-browns.
Starbucks
Starbucks may be slightly more expensive than some of the offerings on their list, but several of its breakfast options rank as pretty price-conscious. While the breakfast sandwiches might face criticism for being small based on the cost, other options — like the croissants, muffins, scones, oatmeal, and egg bites — are much more modest in price.
Consider trying the zesty Iced Lemon Loaf for an affordable breakfast that will satisfy your sweet tooth and satiate your wallet. Two other stupendous options include the nutty Pumpkin and Pepita Loaf or the Cinnamon Coffee Cake paired with your favorite drink. Looking to round out your breakfast with a filling beverage? Try one of Starbucks' protein cold foam drinks and lattes to complete your morning meal.
For savory nosh, elect for the Ham and Swiss Croissant or the Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites to enjoy the combination of salty bacon with creamy cheese (they also happen to be the egg bites with lots of protein). However, If you're looking for lighter fare, consider the Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites and ask for sriracha. Both are great choices for eating on the go due to their portability. Still hankering for a breakfast sandwich? Many agree the Grilled Cheese on Sourdough padded with cheddar and gouda cheese is the best, with the quality making the price worth it.
Black Bear Diner
Those looking for a large meal to kick off their day should definitely pay a visit to Black Bear Diner. While not as widespread as many other chain restaurants, those in the Western half of the country may be familiar with this diner's breakfast options. Patrons acclaim this California-borne restaurant for its large biscuits, chicken fried steak, and sweet cream pancakes — all at reasonable prices for a sit-down breakfast. Many praise the serving sizes at this homey diner, describing them as large and delicious, so you're unlikely to leave here hungry.
There are plenty of economical breakfast dishes, like the Build Your Own Bear's Choice Breakfast, equipped with two eggs, one protein (either thick-cut bacon, smoked ham steak, or sausage links), and one treat (either biscuits and gravy, thick-cut French toast, Belgian sweet cream waffle, or sweet cream pancakes). Those looking for a smaller plate at an enticing price may feel inclined to try the aptly-named Just the Eggs, outfitted with two eggs in your preferred style, a side of hash browns, country potatoes, grits, or fresh fruit, and a choice of bread to top it off.
However, if you're looking for massive portions opt for The Grizz, which comes with an astounding two sweet cream pancakes, three eggs, two slices of thick-cut bacon, two pork sausage links, and a smoked ham steak, along with a side of your choice. It's a platter big enough for at least two, if not more. You might not be hungry until dinner after settling in for this breakfast feast.
Perkins
Although not available in all states, those who do have access to this affordable eatery likely already know of its competitively-priced dishes. Within Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, guests can dine on fluffy, fruity pancakes, brioche French toast, or eggs Benedict among many other options, each presented at a great price. Hungry diners looking for a breakfast banquet will be delighted by the Tremendous Twelve, outfitted with four buttermilk pancakes, three eggs, a choice of four applewood smoked bacon strips or four sausage links, all topped off with either hash browns or breakfast potatoes.
Other breakfast options at appealing prices include the blueberry pancakes, which are described as moist and flavorful, and the Build Your Own Breakfast compiled of two farm-raised eggs, a breakfast meat, potato, and a choice of bread, along with several combo deals. Looking for something under $10? Try the Twice as Nice Combo, Magnificent Seven, or the Fabulous Five. Each offers something affordable and filling to prepare you for whatever the day has in store.
Denny's
With more than 1,200 locations in 49 states (sorry Delaware!), an affordable breakfast is never far away at Denny's. Those hungry for wallet-friendly breakfast are likely well aware of this nationwide breakfast joint. You'll find timeless classics like the Original Grand Slam to more recent additions like maple-stuffed donut holes, all at economical prices.
The breakfast sandwiches and slams are often ranked as the highest on Denny's menu in terms of cost and quality. Standout items include the Moons Over My Hammy and Grand Slamwich, both which can be ordered as a combo with a drink.
While the Original Grand Slam — equipped with two pancakes, two eggs, two strips of bacon and two sausage links — starts at $13.39 (depending on location), the Everyday Value Slam is an even better deal. Starting at $6.99, this breakfast plate comes with your choice of either two pancakes, two slices of brioche French toast, or a biscuit and sausage gravy, along with two eggs and either bacon or sausage links.
Limited time deals like the Slammin' Meal Deals, make breakfast even more affordable at this cost-effective breakfast hangout, with several options under $10. Here, you'll find the 2-Egg Breakfast Slam, Two Meat Scrambler, and Grand Slam Burrito, providing plenty of value choices.
McDonald's
The prices on McDonald's breakfast menu are hard to beat, with the fast food giant providing a wide range of offerings at budget-friendly prices. Breakfast lovers heartily recommend the hash browns, sausage egg McMuffins, and orange juice. The restaurant's McGriddles are also considered a great value, with the steak, egg, and cheese and sausage versions standing out as leading breakfast faves.
Even the basic options at this national chain stand up in terms of quality and taste. In our own head-to-head comparison between McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's won out for the better bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, having a delightful texture, cohesive flavor, and good structure, preventing it from falling apart on the go.
Although the standard breakfast offerings are pretty great, special deals are also known to crop up as well. You'll strike upon occasional breakfast steals on the McValue Menu, like the current $4 Meal Deal. Here, you can fuel your day with either a Sausage Biscuit or Sausage McMuffin, paired with hash browns, and a small McCafé Coffee for just four bucks.
Additionally, if you're a regular at this mega-chain, you may want to contemplate signing up for the loyalty program, McDonald's Rewards, which will earn you points on your orders that equate to free breakfast and lunch favorites over time. Just be sure not to wait too long before you redeem your rewards — points expire about six months from when they were earned.
Methodology
In order to determine the best value breakfast chain restaurants, each of these eateries' morning meal offerings were assessed, from fast food and quick-serve options to casual dine-in nosheries. Factors included price, quality, and portion size, as well as the variety of food options available.
Both long-standing menu staples and limited time deals were included in the assessment to determine which chain eateries offered the best blend of value and good eats. Online discussions and recommendations on the best items to order were also factored into the decisions.