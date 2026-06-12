12 Best-Value Breakfast Chain Restaurants

Anyone looking for quality and affordability will greatly appreciate the breakfast offerings at Einstein Bros. Bagels. A quick-serve breakfast chain that offers plenty more than just bagels, this eatery's line of egg sandwiches extend beyond your standard stack of eggs and bacon. In fact, Einstein Bros. Bagels' breakfast sandwiches feature ingredients like avocado, chorizo, and even brisket. The eggs used in these delectable sandos are also cage-free, and all of its bagels are fresh baked.

The gourmet bagels are no less enchanting, from the savory Spinach Florentine Gourmet Bagel to the sweeter Maple French Toast Gourmet Bagel. When it comes to the signature bagels, one of the most recommended savory bagels is the Asiago cheese bagel. If you're in the mood for something sweet, the cinnamon raisin bagel or chocolate chip bagel are both superb options, with the latter developing a gooey chocolate texture once toasted.

You'll also find occasional specials at this national chain like the $8 Breakfast and Brew, which is accompanied by a large hot or iced coffee and a build-your-own egg sandwich. Looking for a larger meal? Try the Bacon and Cheddar Brunch Special or the the Nova Lox Brunch Special, served with a sandwich, hash browns, and blueberry muffin.

For even more breakfast savings, consider signing up for Einstein Bros. Rewards, which comes with a free bagel and shmear with purchase when you sign up, a free egg sandwich with purchase on your birthday, and $9 Mondays, where you can purchase a dozen bagels for the modest price of $9 to get you through the week.