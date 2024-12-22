How To Transform Leftover Pot Roast Into A Flavorful Sandwich
The great thing about cooking a large pot roast is that you often get leftovers that are just as tasty as the original meal. A hearty sandwich allows the rich flavor and tender texture of the beef to really shine — but how can you take it from good to great? Food Republic consulted chef and food entrepreneur John Politte to get some pro tips for superior sandwiches.
Politte's advice is simple: Add a sauce or condiment to maximize the flavor. "Slice leftover roast thinly and consider adding toppings like horseradish sauce, mustard, or chimichurri," he told us. Piquant horseradish is a natural partner for beef — it makes a great crust for steak, for example — so it's a natural choice for a leftover pot roast sandwich. It's easiest to buy horseradish sauce ready-prepared in a jar or squeezy bottle — though you can make your own with the fresh root if you prefer. It's potent stuff, so just try a little at first and add more if necessary.
If you're using mustard, a whole grain variety such as punchy and lightly fruity Dijon works especially well in terms of flavor as well as contrasting texture. Or the herby sauce chimichurri is delicious when served with grilled meats, and it works just as well on leftover roast beef. Ingredients such as chopped parsley, garlic, olive oil, and vinegar add a delicious brightness to the savory, umami-rich meat.
Add extra toppings to elevate a hot pot roast sandwich
To really take a leftover pot roast sandwich to the next level, serve it hot with some tasty add-ins. "Serve it on hearty bread or rolls with some melted cheese and sauteed onions or peppers for a delicious sandwich," suggested John Politte, who also has his own range of seasonings. Just as you can make cheesesteak with leftover turkey, tender pot roast beef also works beautifully. Slice the meat thinly, and warm it through in a skillet with the vegetables. Alternatively, use slices of beef and caramelized onions to make an epic grilled cheese.
Fancy another juicy way to use up the leftovers? "You could also make a classic French dip serving it with a cup of beef broth for dipping," advised Politte. Just heat up the beef using your oven (the best way to reheat beef without losing tenderness), and you could serve it with any leftover gravy from the pot roast or a classic au jus recipe as an alternative to broth.
For something a little spicier, add toppings such as chipotle-honey mustard, sriracha, and sliced sweet peppers to your beef sandwich. Try pickles, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes for a burst of freshness. Or simply shred the beef and mix it with barbecue sauce for an easy sandwich filling that's just the right combination of sweet, savory, spicy, and smoky.