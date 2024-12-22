How To Transform Leftover Pot Roast Into A Flavorful Sandwich

The great thing about cooking a large pot roast is that you often get leftovers that are just as tasty as the original meal. A hearty sandwich allows the rich flavor and tender texture of the beef to really shine — but how can you take it from good to great? Food Republic consulted chef and food entrepreneur John Politte to get some pro tips for superior sandwiches.

Politte's advice is simple: Add a sauce or condiment to maximize the flavor. "Slice leftover roast thinly and consider adding toppings like horseradish sauce, mustard, or chimichurri," he told us. Piquant horseradish is a natural partner for beef — it makes a great crust for steak, for example — so it's a natural choice for a leftover pot roast sandwich. It's easiest to buy horseradish sauce ready-prepared in a jar or squeezy bottle — though you can make your own with the fresh root if you prefer. It's potent stuff, so just try a little at first and add more if necessary.

If you're using mustard, a whole grain variety such as punchy and lightly fruity Dijon works especially well in terms of flavor as well as contrasting texture. Or the herby sauce chimichurri is delicious when served with grilled meats, and it works just as well on leftover roast beef. Ingredients such as chopped parsley, garlic, olive oil, and vinegar add a delicious brightness to the savory, umami-rich meat.