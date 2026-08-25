Customers Agree: These Are The 13 Best Cracker Barrel Dishes To Order

Cracker Barrel has long held a reputation for being consistently comfortable. According to Cracker Barrel's website, its goal, since it was first opened in 1969, has always been to bring people together over food, much like country stores did early in our nation's history, when folks gathered around actual barrels to swap tales and greet neighbors. It's meant to be family-friendly and approachable, which may be why the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It's also affordable compared to other chain restaurants (with its breakfasts being among the best values of breakfast chains).

Though many of its items have come and gone, its longtime classics consistently earn high marks from reviewers. They're not fancy, and many are not exactly healthy. But whether you're visiting a Cracker Barrel in Georgia, Ohio, or California, you know what you'll get: comforting, reliably cozy food that feels like something your grandmother might have served at her kitchen table. It's a hug on a plate. We've rounded up the best dishes to order at Cracker Barrel, according to customers.