Customers Agree: These Are The 13 Best Cracker Barrel Dishes To Order
Cracker Barrel has long held a reputation for being consistently comfortable. According to Cracker Barrel's website, its goal, since it was first opened in 1969, has always been to bring people together over food, much like country stores did early in our nation's history, when folks gathered around actual barrels to swap tales and greet neighbors. It's meant to be family-friendly and approachable, which may be why the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It's also affordable compared to other chain restaurants (with its breakfasts being among the best values of breakfast chains).
Though many of its items have come and gone, its longtime classics consistently earn high marks from reviewers. They're not fancy, and many are not exactly healthy. But whether you're visiting a Cracker Barrel in Georgia, Ohio, or California, you know what you'll get: comforting, reliably cozy food that feels like something your grandmother might have served at her kitchen table. It's a hug on a plate. We've rounded up the best dishes to order at Cracker Barrel, according to customers.
1. Friday Fish Fry
There's something about limited availability that makes a dish even more well-loved. That's certainly the case with the Friday Fish Fry at Cracker Barrel. Part of its Daily Specials lineup — special homestyle features you can only buy one day of the week (or, in some cases, on weekends) — the Friday Fish Fry is Cracker Barrel's take on fish and chips. The plate comes with four fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and lemon, your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and your choice of two or three sides.
Customers repeatedly say that the special can't be beat and that the fish is always fresh. Many comment on the quality of the fish's coating, which they say is light, hand-battered and golden brown, giving it a crispy, crunchy texture that isn't too greasy, while the fish inside is moist and flaky. Pairing it with steak fries, hushpuppies, collard greens, or coleslaw gives the perfect Southern touch to the dish. For customers, this one appears to be a definite Fri-YAY.
2. Hashbrown Casserole
Cracker Barrel fans may disagree on a lot of things, but when it comes to the restaurant's Hashbrown Casserole, they are united in their devotion. A humble side dish made with shredded potatoes, Colby cheese, chopped onions, and seasonings, the casserole — which some say is a traditional dish also known as funeral potatoes – is utterly mesmerizing. The restaurant's own blog, The Cracker Barrel Insider, ranks it No. 1 on its list of the Top 20 Most Popular Cracker Barrel Side Dishes, based on responses from its guests.
Online reviewers are enamored, too, with one Reddit reviewer even commenting, "Cracker Barrel hash brown casserole might be in the top 3 legendary breakfast sides in US history, heck it might be #1." Reviewers love the pieces of charred onion bits and the creamy, cheesy center, insisting that it's a non-negotiable part of their orders and that they could eat it as their whole meal. In fact, fans love it so much that there are hundreds of copycat recipes available online for folks who just need their fix. Fortunately, there are hundreds of locations around the country where people can easily get hold of the original.
3. Chicken N' Dumplins
This dish isn't much to look at, with its softy, doughy dumplings floating in a creamy, peppery gravy. Maybe that's what's so appealing about it — the surprise that something so delicious can look so, well, beige. But you can't argue with the success of Cracker Barrel's Chicken n' Dumplins, an iconic, comforting, Southern-style dish that the restaurant's own blog ranks No. 2 on its list of the Top 10 Most Popular Cracker Barrel Menu Items, according to restaurant guests. The restaurant sells more than 11 million orders of the stuff each year.
The dish is made from scratch in-house based on a proprietary recipe. The dumplings, made of soft dough pressed flat, and chunks of pulled chicken are simmered in a rich gravy, and home cooks often try to recreate it, leading them to share copycat recipes online. Admittedly, some Reddit reviewers complain about the dish, especially its unappealing presentation, but a great many others say that regardless of how it looks, the flavor is pure nostalgia.
4. Chicken Fried Chicken
Don't confuse this with the restaurant's Southern Fried Chicken, which is bone-in chicken. The Chicken Fried Chicken takes Cracker Barrel's Crispy Homestyle Chicken — a couple of deep-fried boneless chicken breasts — and tops it with Sawmill Gravy, which is often paired with the house-made biscuits. Order it with either two or three sides.
Any scan of Reddit for customers' favorite dishes will usually include a lot of votes for Chicken Fried Chicken. Reviewers say that while the coating is nicely crispy, the chicken inside remains moist, and the gravy is a nice complement, with just the right amount of seasoning. Copycat recipes abound for this dish, but it seems that the crispy breading is what makes the dish sing, and that's something copycats struggle to master. And for those who prefer red meat, that crispy breading is also used on the restaurant's Country Fried Steak, which also makes our list, below.
5. Catfish
Ordering catfish is a uniquely Southern experience, akin to sweet tea and fried okra (both of which are also available at Cracker Barrel). The restaurant serves catfish both grilled and fried and has cultivated quite a following for both dishes; reviewers say the fried version is one of the best chain restaurant fried catfish dishes out there. Fans praise its crispy, not soggy, cornmeal coating and flaky, light interior. Meanwhile, the grilled version is dredged in a Creole-style dry rub composed of Old Bay seasoning, paprika, and garlic, so it has a bit of a kick, although reviewers say you can request that the staff scale back the spice and hold the Creole sauce when you order it.
Of course, the star of the dish is the fish itself. Cracker Barrel takes pride in its catfish being farm-raised, which means it's low in mercury while also being less expensive. Farm-raised catfish is said to be richer in protein and lower in calories than wild-caught, while also having a sweeter flavor. And in general, people who usually don't like seafood might be inclined to enjoy Cracker Barrel's catfish; it doesn't have the signature briny sea flavor that many people don't enjoy. Reviewers say it has an earthy, not fishy, flavor profile.
6. Buttermilk pancakes
Cracker Barrel pancakes appear to practically be an institution unto themselves. They can be ordered on their own, as a side dish, or part of one the restaurant's most popular menu items, Mama's Pancake Breakfast. Cracker Barrel sells a staggering amount of pancakes each year, plus its own Buttermilk Pancake Mix and Cracker Barrel-brand syrup (regular Pure Natural or Sugar-Free), for those times when you simply want to eat them at home in your pajamas.
The pancakes are noted for being perfectly crispy on the edges, light and fluffy in the middle, and not overly thick, as some other diner pancakes often are. The pancakes are extremely popular for having the right combination of sweetness and buttery flavor, thanks to being grilled in melted butter. The pancake mix itself is distinctive, featuring buttermilk powder, yellow corn flour, and white rye flour, which together add texture, tenderness, and a slightly earthy flavor. Plus, you can also order a blueberry version, which has the right amount of fresh fruit and is served with blueberry syrup; chocolate chip; pecan; or strawberry cheesecake-stuffed. And the best news for fans? They're served all day. Pancakes just taste better at Cracker Barrel.
7. Meatloaf
Is there a humbler, more nostalgic dish than meatloaf? It conjures up cozy memories of childhood dinners with family — an American classic that was easy and affordable for families to cook on weeknights. Not fancy, just substantial. And Cracker Barrel's version taps into every comforting, tender memory, winning fans over with its chunks of onion, green pepper, and tomato, all topped with a seasoned ketchup glaze — it ranks No. 3 on the restaurant's list of Top 10 Most Popular Menu Items, according to guests surveyed.
In fact, fans repeatedly say that even though they aren't meatloaf lovers, this is one they adore, which is supported by the fact that numerous copycat recipes exist online. It's one of the best-reviewed restaurant chain meatloaf dishes on the market, likely because it's made in-house with Cracker Barrel's proprietary recipe. Reviewers call it soft and moist, although they differ strongly on whether to slather on the brown gravy, which is also made in-house daily. Some like it for added savory moisture, while others steer clear. Either way, a bit of Cracker Barrel's meatloaf seems to evoke plenty of nostalgia and an appreciation for simple pleasures.
8. Grilled Chicken Tenders
Why would a grilled chicken tender be so popular? Perhaps it's because it's lighter than many of Cracker Barrel's dishes — not gravy-laden or deep-fried but instead marinated and grilled so the tenders are slightly crisp outside and juicy and tender inside. The tenders plate is the fourth most popular Cracker Barrel dish, according to guests.
Reviewers repeatedly say it's one of the best items on the menu, musing about the sweet, tangy marinade, which one employee claims is made with honey, Italian dressing, lemon, and Worcestershire sauce. One reviewer even called it their "death row meal." Fans enjoy the fact that the tenders are cooked on a flat-top grill, so they're thinner than many chicken fingers on the market, giving the chicken a better texture. The marinade caramelizes on the grill, adding crispness and depth of flavor while the chicken stays tender and smooth throughout.
9. Country Fried Steak
Another one of Cracker Barrel's most popular dishes, the Country Fried Steak is a tender, USDA Choice cube steak, breaded in the same coating as the Chicken Fried Chicken, fried to a golden brown, and covered in Sawmill Gravy. Fans love the coating, which is reminiscent of fried chicken, and that it's not like the overly floured, bland coatings many other chicken-fried steaks often have. They say it doesn't collapse or get mushy under the thick gravy.
Fans add they like how that crunchy coating comes with a tender, meaty interior, citing the peppery Sawmill Gravy as a nice complement to the texture and saltiness of the entrée. They also point out that it's a heavy meal, so while they love it, they consider it a treat and usually need a nap after eating it. Recipe creators online offer numerous copycat recipes for the popular dish, which is a testament to its popularity. Best of all? It's cheap. With two sides, it's only $14.49 — not bad for such a hearty meal.
10. Country Ham
No Southern-style restaurant worth its salt would miss offering up a ham entrée, and Cracker Barrel's is one that fans appreciate. A Southern tradition, an authentic country ham is aged, hickory-smoked, and salt cured, so it's dry, similar to prosciutto — but not too dry — and full of smoky flavor. It originated in old Southern smokehouses on homesteads as a way of preserving meat, particularly in states such as Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia.
The Country Ham Dinner previously left the menu and was brought back in early 2025 by customer demand as the centerpiece of its spring lineup. Served bone-in, the ham can be ordered on its own as an accompaniment — say, with eggs or pancakes — or as a dinner with two or three sides. Reviewers say it's salty and seasoned, as Southern tradition dictates, so it's full of flavor. But although it's extremely popular among reviewers, some who aren't accustomed to the traditional flavor of country ham say they find it a little too salty, so plan accordingly.
11. Macaroni and cheese
Add a little dollop of mac and cheese next to your ham, fried chicken, or, anything, and you have yourself a satisfying Southern comfort-food feast. Cracker Barrel's Insider blog says this is one of the Top 20 Most Popular Side Dishes, and, on Reddit, this dish comes up repeatedly as customers' favorite side to order on repeat. They love it for the creaminess, the baked cheese on top that adds a little toastiness and texture, and its consistently tender, but not overcooked, elbow pasta. Dozens of copycat recipes can be found online for those with a hankering for the creamy, cheesy goodness.
In fact, Cracker Barrel is so renowned for its mac and cheese that it now offers boxed versions available in grocery stores. Rankings call it the best boxed mac and cheese of the pack. Still, it's hard to compare it to the original, with that baked-on crust. Plus, in the restaurant, you can kick it up a notch with the Bacon Mac & Cheese, topped with a bacon crouton blend, green onions, and a sprinkle of parmesan blend.
12. Fried Apples
This unassuming side, which many reviewers refer to as apple pie without the crust, is a perfectly sweet accompaniment to pork and salty ham, in the classic Southern tradition. No wonder it's second only to Hashbrown Casserole on the restaurant blog's Top 20 Most Popular Side Dishes list. Skin-on Golden Delicious apples are sliced and cooked in the oven (so not, technically, fried) in butter with a bit of cinnamon, making them soft, slightly sweet, and saucy — more texturally satisfying than applesauce. Golden Delicious apples have a softer texture that breaks down more easily than other types of apples, and they're mildly sweet more than they are tart.
Savvy diners order their Cracker Barrel entrées with three side dishes, so the apples can be their dessert (at least, that's what we do). Reviewers online love the texture provided by the skin, which keeps them from turning to mush, and they even love to find imitator recipes for the side dish online and then serve them atop vanilla ice cream. Try ordering them with the restaurant's buttermilk pancakes.
13. Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
Speaking of sweet indulgences, this one takes dessert to the next level, which is why customers rave about it online. If you're not accustomed to Southern recipes, the notion of cake made with Coca-Cola (often called "the Champagne of the South") may seem bizarre, but it's actually quite common. The soda's unique acidity and sweetness add moisture and richness to a fudgy chocolate cake.
This Cracker Barrel cake, it should be said, tastes nothing like Coke: So adjust your expectations. Reviewers say it's fluffy, with a thick, creamy chocolate frosting that nicely satisfies any chocolate craving and evokes childhood memories. They also say it's decadent, very sweet, and rich, so they recommend sharing it. It's served warm, and pro tip: A scoop of vanilla ice cream balances the rich chocolate, so that addition is highly recommended. Planning a birthday party? You can even order a family-sized tray of it to-go.
Methodology
Between my own longtime experience with the restaurant; the restaurant's own blog, The Cracker Barrel Insider, which tracks the popularity of its own dishes; and the plethora of devoted fans who share reviews and copycat recipes online, it's not difficult to determine which dishes customers say are the best ones to order. Independent reviews and plenty of Reddit discussions — some of which can even get heated — consistently point to these dishes as the ones people kept coming back to as longtime favorites that can do no wrong.