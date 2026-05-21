The Best (And Worst) Chain Restaurant Fried Catfish, According To Reviews

Texas Roadhouse's fried catfish can't be found at every location, but it's still a classic part of the menu for several of its establishments. The catfish is fresh and farm-raised, fried into fillets, and typically served with two sides, along with the restaurant's homemade bread. While the bread makes for an interesting catfish sandwich hack, Texas Roadhouse customers have mixed opinions when it comes to just how tasty the fish really is. There are a number who praise it as a crispy, tender meal that does justice to the way it's advertised. A lack of oil coupled with delicious sides make it a satisfactory dish for many.

However, there are more customers who are less thrilled about the catfish, particularly in the way it's prepared. Even positive reviews describe it as having too much breading in contrast to meat. It's a persistent problem that causes some customers to heavily advise against ordering the catfish, even if it's an enticing entree on the surface. This is furthered by some discussions about the catfish which result in alternate recommendations. A Facebook post asking about the quality of Texas Roadhouse's fried catfish was filled with comments naming other restaurants that do it better. While some don't mind the breading-to-meat ratio, enough people consider it a dealbreaker that it puts Texas Roadhouse near the bottom for fried catfish meals.