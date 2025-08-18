The Best Boxed Mac & Cheese Is Worlds Away From Kraft

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most pasta enthusiasts likely have a solid recipe for ooey-gooey mac and cheese up their sleeve, but when a craving hits, it can be easiest to reach for a prepackaged version at the store. However, a Food Republic taste test of boxed mac and cheese from best to worst revealed that convenience sometimes means sacrificing flavor or ending up with a less-than-creamy consistency. If you still choose to go that route, and you're tempted to grab the classic blue box of Kraft, you may want to reconsider. Two of Kraft's common options, the Original and the Deluxe Four Cheese, landed squarely in the middle of our ranking, at spots 8 and 9 out of 15, respectively. The boxed mac that took the top spot, though, was also made by Kraft Heinz: Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese.

While the other two had flavor and consistency issues, Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese was described in the review as having "a super rich and creamy texture and an undeniably rich cheese flavor that blows every other product I sampled out of the water." Given that Cracker Barrel's cheeses have won hundreds of awards, it comes as no surprise that the flavor is top-notch. The sauce's smooth consistency also eliminates the need for excessive stirring, reducing the risk of ending up with mushy pasta. Another bonus: in addition to Sharp Cheddar, the line includes other varieties such as Cheddar Havarti, Parmesan White Cheddar, and Sharp White Cheddar.