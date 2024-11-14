Why Pancakes Taste So Much Better At Cracker Barrel
For many breakfast lovers in the United States, the classic Cracker Barrel Buttermilk Pancake is a comforting experience. This signature entree, enjoyed by many customers across the 662 locations in 45 states, has a flavorful and fluffy quality that people love.
Cracker Barrel's Buttermilk Pancake mix combines an assortment of key ingredients to create its distinctive taste and texture. While buttermilk powder is one of the main ingredients and adds to the fluffy texture and ever-so-slight zesty taste, there are other components that play a role in the dish. This includes yellow corn flour, which adds texture and that crispy bite the pancakes are known for, and white rye flour, which adds an earthiness to the pancakes and makes them extra tender thanks to its low gluten levels.
To make sure the pancakes have that known fluffiness, leavening agents such as baking powder are used in the batter. Leavening agents (or raising agents) increase volume and create lift, allowing the pancakes to rise during cooking. Importantly, they react with the buttermilk to make extra air bubbles in the batter, which translates to lighter, tastier pancakes.
To give a little body, whey powder brings a rich texture and helps in the griddling, causing the signature brown coloring. To enhance the pancakes' moisture, a touch of fat is introduced through egg yolk powder, and soybean oil contributes to the tender and crumbly texture too.
Menu items served with Cracker Barrel's Buttermilk Pancakes
Cracker Barrel offers several pancake-based breakfast dishes (available all day) that go beyond the classic perfect pancake. The company features an array of pairings and customizable options, like Momma's Pancake Breakfast, which includes two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs and a choice of either thick-sliced bacon or smoked sausage. This dish, along with others like Grandma's Sampler and the Sunrise Pancake Special, are served with 100% pure natural syrup and a side of whipped butter, to create signature Cracker Barrel meals.
For a limited time, Cracker Barrel served Pancake Tacos, which was a unique take on pancakes designed to be handheld and savory. The Pancake Tacos used the buttermilk pancake as a shell to hold fried eggs, sausage, and shredded cheese to create something that at least looked like a classic taco formation.
Cracker Barrel also offers a Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast that layers two buttermilk pancakes with cream cheese-based cheesecake filling, topped with strawberries, powdered sugar, and strawberry syrup. This entree is served with eggs, sausage or bacon, and creates a sweet and slightly savory taste.