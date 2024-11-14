Why Pancakes Taste So Much Better At Cracker Barrel

For many breakfast lovers in the United States, the classic Cracker Barrel Buttermilk Pancake is a comforting experience. This signature entree, enjoyed by many customers across the 662 locations in 45 states, has a flavorful and fluffy quality that people love.

Cracker Barrel's Buttermilk Pancake mix combines an assortment of key ingredients to create its distinctive taste and texture. While buttermilk powder is one of the main ingredients and adds to the fluffy texture and ever-so-slight zesty taste, there are other components that play a role in the dish. This includes yellow corn flour, which adds texture and that crispy bite the pancakes are known for, and white rye flour, which adds an earthiness to the pancakes and makes them extra tender thanks to its low gluten levels.

To make sure the pancakes have that known fluffiness, leavening agents such as baking powder are used in the batter. Leavening agents (or raising agents) increase volume and create lift, allowing the pancakes to rise during cooking. Importantly, they react with the buttermilk to make extra air bubbles in the batter, which translates to lighter, tastier pancakes.

To give a little body, whey powder brings a rich texture and helps in the griddling, causing the signature brown coloring. To enhance the pancakes' moisture, a touch of fat is introduced through egg yolk powder, and soybean oil contributes to the tender and crumbly texture too.