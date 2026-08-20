6 Chinese Ingredients That Will Elevate Any Cuisine

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Chinese cuisine is one of the oldest in the world, and some cities in China had vibrant restaurant scenes over half a millennium before restaurants were popping up in Europe. It's a remarkably diverse collection of cuisines, with distinct flavors and even philosophies toward cooking. However, many of us outside of the Middle Kingdom, or who didn't grow up in a Chinese family, rarely get to experience that culinary richness in its full glory. Besides dishes and techniques, the foodways of this East Asian country also feature a wealth of unique products — enough to fill a sizable supermarket. However, just as Europeans didn't use South American potatoes only to make traditional Inca recipes like huatia, Chinese ingredients don't need to be reserved solely for Chinese preparations.

I lived in mainland China for the better part of a year, and I enjoyed trying regional foods I couldn't find in the U.S. and cooking with new (to me) ingredients using techniques I learned from Eleanor Hoh, a Chinese cooking instructor based in Florida. However, I'd often crave familiar dishes, and it was difficult and expensive to source some foreign ingredients. As such, I improvised and began adapting local ingredients to make dishes from all over the world. When I moved back to the U.S., I found that I actually preferred these substitutions to the originals, and they were often much more affordable.

Below are six Chinese ingredients that will upgrade your cooking, regardless of where in the world you get your culinary inspiration. You can find these at many Asian grocery stores, but I've also provided links to where you can order them online (just keep in mind that prices and availability can change depending on your location).