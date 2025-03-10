Use This Unexpected Japanese Ingredient For The Most Flavorful Granola Bars

Notably, there are several different types and flavors of miso out there. White miso (or shiro miso) is a mild, slightly sweet option that would pair nicely with a dark chocolate and peanut butter granola bar. Red miso, which endures a longer fermentation process, has a stronger, saltier, and bolder flavor that might work better with a lighter almond butter to help mute the saltiness. Yellow miso, also known as shinshu miso, is a safe middle ground paste that has a moderate saltiness and sweet profile and would therefore be great mixed with milk, or even white, chocolate and peanut butter granola bars.

The nuts themselves are another ingredient you can experiment with pretty easily. Unsalted peanuts add brightness to your bars while darker nuts like almonds, pecans, and walnuts introduce a deeper, earthier flavor with a touch of sweetness hidden beneath the layers. Any of the aforementioned miso pastes would pair well with dried fruit granola bars, too. Since miso has a hint of umami, cranberries, raisins, mango pieces, or apricots would be a great match to elevate the sweeter elements.

Take it a step further by crushing your new granola bar creation up and mixing it into a peanut butter sandwich for an added crunchy texture. The seasonings and spices should also excite you because the possibilities are endless when finding different miso recipes that work. You can add grated ginger or a sprinkle of cinnamon to add a warm note to the lighter parts of miso paste and dried cranberries. To really play with the Japanese-inspired flavors, add a small splash of aged sake to pair it with the mix, to create a stronger, caramel nutty taste.