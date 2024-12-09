The Simple Difference Between Chili Crisp And Chili Crunch

Spicy Asian condiments are hot right now, literally and figuratively. From Thai Sriracha to Korean gochujang, piquant sauces have gone viral on social media and are just as big in street foods as they are trendy restaurants. Then there's Chinese chili crisp and chili crunch, which both seem to be everywhere — and eaten on everything. Considering that these toppings seem very similar, and their names are often used interchangeably, you might be wondering what the difference is. The truth of the matter is — not much. Both chili crisp and chili crunch are essentially chilis infused in oil, along with aromatics and spices that enhance their flavors. If there's a noticeable difference between them, then it's a simple distinction in their textures.

Aside from the chili peppers that give these mouthwatering oils their kick, the mixtures usually also contain bits and pieces of fried chili flakes, garlic, shallots, or onions. These not only pack in tons of flavor but are also the reason for calling the sauces either a "crisp" or "crunch." To be clear, what sets these condiments apart from regular chili oil are the little chunks of crisped-up goodness that float around inside. The subtle difference that separates chili crunch from chili crisp is just a matter of one having more crunchy morsels than the other. For example, some brands will fill their chili crunch with crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, Sichuan peppercorns, soybeans, crystallized ginger, or dried shrimp — all of which amp up the umami and crunch factor.