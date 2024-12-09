The Simple Difference Between Chili Crisp And Chili Crunch
Spicy Asian condiments are hot right now, literally and figuratively. From Thai Sriracha to Korean gochujang, piquant sauces have gone viral on social media and are just as big in street foods as they are trendy restaurants. Then there's Chinese chili crisp and chili crunch, which both seem to be everywhere — and eaten on everything. Considering that these toppings seem very similar, and their names are often used interchangeably, you might be wondering what the difference is. The truth of the matter is — not much. Both chili crisp and chili crunch are essentially chilis infused in oil, along with aromatics and spices that enhance their flavors. If there's a noticeable difference between them, then it's a simple distinction in their textures.
Aside from the chili peppers that give these mouthwatering oils their kick, the mixtures usually also contain bits and pieces of fried chili flakes, garlic, shallots, or onions. These not only pack in tons of flavor but are also the reason for calling the sauces either a "crisp" or "crunch." To be clear, what sets these condiments apart from regular chili oil are the little chunks of crisped-up goodness that float around inside. The subtle difference that separates chili crunch from chili crisp is just a matter of one having more crunchy morsels than the other. For example, some brands will fill their chili crunch with crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, Sichuan peppercorns, soybeans, crystallized ginger, or dried shrimp — all of which amp up the umami and crunch factor.
Chili crisp and chili crunch are basically the same
Chili crisp and crunch are nothing new and have been enjoyed as staples in China for centuries. In the United States, these spicy sauces used to only be found in Asian markets, but now they're big business and available in many grocery stores, even at retailers like Trader Joe's, Costco, and Walmart. There are hundreds of brands producing them, each with their own recipes, heat levels, and ratios of crunchiness to choose from.
Whether a manufacturer calls their product chili crisp or crunch may have more to do with marketing than it does with what's inside the jar. Laoganma was the first company to bring chili crisp to the masses, and its version is still considered one of the best. Created in 1984 by Tao Huabi, the woman whose face is on the label (Lao Gan Ma means old godmother in Chinese), the company began factory production in 1997 and today bottles 1.3 million units of its sauce every single day (per Laoganma). While its sauce is recognized for being especially crunchy, it sticks with calling it a crisp rather than crunch.
Another popular variety, Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp, follows suit with its name choice — although it's also rather crunchy from ingredients like fava beans, pumpkin seeds, and its namesake: mouth-numbing Sichuan peppers. Chef Dave Chang's Momofuku Chili Crunch, on the other hand, opts to put the crunchy texture of its product at the forefront of its branding.
What to munch with your chili crunch
Use of the word crunch came under scrutiny in early 2024. Dave Chang hit a number of distributors with a cease-and-desist letter in advance of applying to trademark the term for his own Momofuku Chili Crunch. This angered many in the Asian foods community who maintain that chili crunch is a generic description that shouldn't be owned by anybody. Due to the ensuing backlash, Chang later dropped his trademark attempt, allowing manufacturers to continue labeling their products as they see fit.
Outside of Chinese cuisine, you'll find similar hot sauces with a crispy bite. Mexican salsa macha resembles its spicy garlic profile but gets its crunchiness from pumpkin seeds (pepitas), peanuts, and sesame. It's often eaten with burritos, enchiladas, tacos, as well as drizzled on eggs and ice cream. Likewise, both chili crisp and crunch complement a wide variety of foods. Yes, even ice cream! It's totally a thing, and once you learn how to top vanilla ice cream with hot sauce the right way, you'll never look back.
Chili crisp-slash-crunch is excellent as a dip for dumplings, stirred into noodle stir-frys and ramen, or as a simple way to spice up your homemade fried rice. Use it to perk up marinades for grilled meats and fish. Chili crisp is game-changing ingredient in guacamole too and is also a perfect pizza topping. Try your hand at making your own DIY chili crisp recipe for full control over its heat and crunch.