9 Mistakes To Avoid With Homemade Fried Rice

In this case, this isn't just slang for not bringing the passion to your cooking. You absolutely need a lot of heat to bring out the best in your homemade fried rice. Much more heat, in fact, than you might expect.

That's the advice Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," shared recently. Fried rice has a subtle but delectable smoky flavor that can only be obtained by subjecting it to a (figurative) inferno. Of course, restaurants have the benefit of much more powerful burners than you'll have at your home (presumably). Thankfully, you can still avoid this mistake with a couple of quick fixes.

First, you'll want to find your very widest pan or your wok if you have one. You'll also want to season it using very hot heat and vegetable oil before you start cooking with it for the best results. And then, you'll want to set your stove-top burner to the highest setting and preheat your pan. That should get your fried rice nice and smoky.