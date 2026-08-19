15 Trader Joe's Sauces That Are Perfect For Seafood Pasta

Trader Joe's got its start in California in the 1960s, and for years, it was hard to come upon one away from the West Coast. However, the supermarket chain's cult-status popularity eventually led it to spread throughout the country, mostly to large urban areas. With few exceptions, its shelves are filled with its own in-house brands, and its products are sourced from all around the world. Besides its wide array of international foods, the retailer has also garnered some renown for its quirkier items. Perhaps some of the most interesting options available at TJ's are its sauces, which are versatile enough to be paired with almost anything, including seafood and pasta.

Below are 15 Trader Joe's sauces that are perfect for adding flavor and a little whimsy to your next meal of sea critters and Italian-style noodles. There's a little bit of everything in there, from traditional picks to ingredients for making international riffs on classic dishes, along with some tips for how to use these items. Just keep in mind that availability of these products may vary from store to store.