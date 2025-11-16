10 Lesser-Known Vodka Brands You Should Be Paying Attention To, According To Experts

Though vodka's been around for centuries, its popularity is pretty recent. It wasn't until post-war America that it really came into its own. Unlike today, when drinking is as much about self-expression as it is a social ritual, 1950s Americana absolutely frowned upon obvious drinking, ergo ripe for a spirit whose defining trait was disappearing.

But Eisenhower's been gone for decades, the post-war ice has long melted, and the world's ready for martinis that talk back. Unfortunately, not many in the industry have caught on. With the exception of a few Eastern European classics like Stolichnaya, expressive by tradition, most brands still favor production methods that strip vodka of all character. Enter Hard Cut Vodka: a potato-based spirit that prides itself on having far more talking points than your run-of-the-mill hooch. A fun fact: It's made by Hollywood's own Dolph Lundgren, and if you've seen "Rocky IV," you already know it's not the kind of vodka that's going to make a polite exit.

That was exactly Molly Horn's first impression, "It comes in at 90 proof with the tagline: "it stands up" (if you're a Dolph fan you'll appreciate this) — it tasted great, and I also think it's really interesting to offer a slightly overproof vodka that will, to their point, stand up to other flavors in a cocktail the way an overproof whiskey or a navy strength gin does," she says.

But Hard Cut's strength doesn't just come from bearing Ivan Drago's imprint; though that's definitely part of it. It's distilled from Idaho potatoes prized for their high starch and low water content, then proofed down with Rocky Mountain water — not just for poetic reasons, but for that subtle minerality you won't get from, say, glacial melt. But what gives Hard Cut its backbone is that it's bottled at 45% ABV, defying the industry's 40% standard. The higher proof allows the full-bodied flavor and earthy mouthfeel of the potato, along with the minerality of the water, to really shine through; resulting in a renegade vodka that clearly took the colorless-odorless-tasteless masterclass, but was bold enough to make tweaks.