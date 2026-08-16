Jersey Mike's is a chain of sub sandwich shops that got its start in the Garden State in the 1950s and is Reddit's favorite sandwich shop. The business began expanding after Peter Cancro purchased it from the original owners in 1975. Since the beginning, the chain's approach to customer service has gone above and beyond what one might expect from a sandwich shop, and it's even received the distinction of being the top-rated quick service restaurant for customer satisfaction, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Restaurant and Food Delivery Study 2026. As such, staff here do their best to satisfy a customer's unique requests; you can customize any sandwich with any topping, meat, cheese, or sauce from the menu, including creating something called "The Martian." As long as it's in the store, you can get that in your sandwich, including on a Famous Philly.

Philly cheesesteaks are iconic for a reason, and the combination of shaved beef, peppers, onions, and cheese works so well together that few people consider messing with it. However, there are some people who like to get creative with their food and believe a menu description is an invitation to rebel. We like those people and have come up with five ordering tips to really take your Jersey Mike's Famous Philly from a traditional dish to something entirely unique. These hacks are based on other sandwiches or popular dishes you may or may not have heard about. Just remember that while staff can technically help you experiment with your sub, not every location may be able to help you. Choose an off-peak time to try out these tips, ask nicely, and leave a generous tip.