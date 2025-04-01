The Canned Ingredient You Need For Quick & Flavorful Beef Stroganoff

When preparing recipes, some shortcut ingredients are so helpful that even experts sometimes use them. One example is using cream of mushroom soup, which is a handy canned soup hack you can try in a variety of dishes. From using it as the base of an easy pasta sauce to incorporating it into ultra savory mashed potatoes, cream of mushroom soup is a solid staple to keep stocked in your pantry.

Food Republic spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who shared another great use for this canned wonder. "Cream of mushroom soup is a well-loved shortcut in beef stroganoff, and for good reason," the chef explained. "It provides instant creaminess and depth, with the umami boost from mushrooms adding richness to the sauce."

A from-scratch stroganoff generally calls for creating a sauce with broth and mushrooms as its base, along with many extra steps that go beyond opening a can. Other sauce components for the dish can include white wine, Worcestershire sauce, and dairy additions like sour cream, Greek yogurt, or heavy cream. Building a homemade sauce takes a little while, and if you don't have the time or inclination to do it, grabbing a can or carton of cream of mushroom is a very quick workaround that still yields a rich, satisfying meal.