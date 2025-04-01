The Canned Ingredient You Need For Quick & Flavorful Beef Stroganoff
When preparing recipes, some shortcut ingredients are so helpful that even experts sometimes use them. One example is using cream of mushroom soup, which is a handy canned soup hack you can try in a variety of dishes. From using it as the base of an easy pasta sauce to incorporating it into ultra savory mashed potatoes, cream of mushroom soup is a solid staple to keep stocked in your pantry.
Food Republic spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who shared another great use for this canned wonder. "Cream of mushroom soup is a well-loved shortcut in beef stroganoff, and for good reason," the chef explained. "It provides instant creaminess and depth, with the umami boost from mushrooms adding richness to the sauce."
A from-scratch stroganoff generally calls for creating a sauce with broth and mushrooms as its base, along with many extra steps that go beyond opening a can. Other sauce components for the dish can include white wine, Worcestershire sauce, and dairy additions like sour cream, Greek yogurt, or heavy cream. Building a homemade sauce takes a little while, and if you don't have the time or inclination to do it, grabbing a can or carton of cream of mushroom is a very quick workaround that still yields a rich, satisfying meal.
Achieving homemade flavor with store-bought cream of mushroom soup
There are ways to take your shortcut beef stroganoff to the next level, as well. Dennis Littley suggested some options for amping up your commercial cream of mushroom soup, lending some gourmet qualities. "If you want to make it taste more homemade, you can saute fresh mushrooms in butter and deglaze with a splash of white wine or Worcestershire sauce before stirring in the soup," he advised.
While any type of mushroom will work, cremini and white button are good options for stroganoff. Cutting them into quarters helps them maintain their shape and bulk during cooking. And make sure they are at least half an inch thick, keeping in mind that they will shrink some. It's also easy to either burn or undercook mushrooms. The sweet spot for sauteing them is a medium-high stove temperature. A thicker pan, like a cast iron skillet, is best to help ensure even heating. Since they cook quickly, enhancing canned soup with fresh mushrooms is a fast and easy way to brighten your dish.
And finally, don't forget to finish your easy beef stroganoff with a bit of acid. "Adding a dollop of sour cream at the end also helps balance the flavors with a bit of tanginess, making the sauce taste more like it was made from scratch," Littley suggested.