This Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Sub Puts A Twist On A Fan Favorite
Jersey Mike's, aka Reddit's favorite sub sandwich chain, originated in New Jersey in 1956. When the original owners planned to sell the business in 1975, a 17-year-old employee named Peter Cancro purchased it with a loan from his football coach. The chain offers hot and cold sandwiches that you can customize with toppings and condiments, but it doesn't offer an option to create your own sub from scratch. For that, you'll have to visit a location in person, but there's still no guarantee your fantasy meal will come true unless you ask the right way.
Some customers have managed to bring their wild sandwich creations to life, to the point that they've earned unofficial names. "I'm personally surprised we don't have this as a default menu item," one self-identified employee on Reddit commented. "It's cheese, salami, and pepperoni. Add whatever toppings you'd like."
Allegedly, the sandwich is charged as a No. 5 — aka the Super Sub, which comes with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, and cappacuolo — but folks in the know call this secret menu item the Martian. Just don't be surprised if the staff has no idea what you're talking about, or at least pretends not to if you ask for a Martian at the counter.
Jersey Mike's offers a wide world of secret menu options
The Redditor also provided a long list of secret menu recommendations, organized by how secret they actually are. Apparently, not every store displays every sandwich that Jersey Mike's offers on its in-store menu. According to the employee, this is "due to space constraints," and some menu items simply aren't as popular in certain locations. However, you can always reference the chain's website for the full list of sandwiches you can order without making any extraordinary requests.
Other recommendations are available only at select franchises. A few larger locations even offer fries. There are also off-menu options for having your sandwich prepared a specific way, and it's important to know the lingo. You can turn a sandwich into a salad by ordering it "in a tub," or request that the meat in a hot sandwich be "cooked in" whatever sauce the restaurant has on hand.
Like the Martian, the most secretive menu items — such as turning the No. 11 into a Cuban sandwich — may not be available at your local Jersey Mike's, or they may not be available to you. Remember that over-modifying is poor etiquette, and you don't want to be that customer. However, given that part of the chain's success stems from its customer service, if you become a friendly regular, ask nicely, and tip generously, you may not need to travel to Mars to experience a Martian (or to Florida for a Cuban).