This Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Sub Puts A Twist On A Fan Favorite

Jersey Mike's, aka Reddit's favorite sub sandwich chain, originated in New Jersey in 1956. When the original owners planned to sell the business in 1975, a 17-year-old employee named Peter Cancro purchased it with a loan from his football coach. The chain offers hot and cold sandwiches that you can customize with toppings and condiments, but it doesn't offer an option to create your own sub from scratch. For that, you'll have to visit a location in person, but there's still no guarantee your fantasy meal will come true unless you ask the right way.

Some customers have managed to bring their wild sandwich creations to life, to the point that they've earned unofficial names. "I'm personally surprised we don't have this as a default menu item," one self-identified employee on Reddit commented. "It's cheese, salami, and pepperoni. Add whatever toppings you'd like."

Allegedly, the sandwich is charged as a No. 5 — aka the Super Sub, which comes with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, and cappacuolo — but folks in the know call this secret menu item the Martian. Just don't be surprised if the staff has no idea what you're talking about, or at least pretends not to if you ask for a Martian at the counter.