How The Cuban Sandwich Became A Tampa Staple

When you think of where you can get a great Cuban sandwich loaded with perfect proportions of tender pork, savory sliced meats, melted Swiss cheese, tangy yellow mustard, and sour pickles, Miami certainly comes to mind, but what about Tampa, Florida? This sandwich — also called a Cubano — originated in Cuba in the late 1800s, but it became what it is today in Tampa, Florida.

In Cuba, the dish evolved from a mixto sandwich, which combined different types of meats and cheeses. Because it used imported ingredients from the United States and was popular with American tourists, it came to reflect a new era of trade and travel following hundreds of years of Spanish colonial rule. Around the same time, a wave of Cubans moved to the Tampa area seeking work in cigar and sugar factories in Ybor City (a neighborhood in Tampa), and they brought this new sandwich with them. It became a go-to for hungry workers in need of a filling lunch.

The dish has been a mainstay since. La Segunda Bakery in Ybor City has been baking up quintessential Cuban sandwich bread called pan de agua since 1915, and you can still order a Cuban sandwich there to this day. Another Tampa institution — Columbia Restaurant — has used the same recipe since 1915, and its Cubano continues to be served on bread from La Segunda Bakery. It wasn't until the mid-1900s when many fled Cuba for Miami that the Cuban sandwich took hold there too.