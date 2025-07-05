The Absolute Best Sub Sandwich Chain, According To Reddit
Reddit has a lot of opinions about food. The people who populate what is essentially a massive message board are sick of fast food secret menus and can't get enough of this flavorful Aldi cheese. They've even accused The Cheesecake Factory of reducing portion sizes – though some employees pushed back on the disgruntled comments. But when one Redditor on the Sandwiches subreddit asked which chain makes the best submarine sandwiches, there was a clear winner: Jersey Mike's (via Reddit).
An overwhelming number of responses featured or included the New Jersey-based sub chain, which is known for its freshly-sliced meats (Subway had to get with the program and start slicing its meats fresh daily, too) and excellent bread. Many commenters had favorite local spots, but when it came to a national chain, it was Jersey Mike's all the way. The sandwich shop was praised for its fresh, high-quality ingredients, but also for its consistency and value for money — especially when compared to other national chains.
One commenter even said, after getting the #13 Mike's Way on white bread, topped with mayo and mustard for condiments, plus pickles and banana peppers, "...it was probably in the top 5 sandwiches I've ever had." Across the board, Reddit sandwich aficionados flock to Jersey Mike's.
How did other national chains fare?
You might be wondering how the likes of Subway or Jimmy John's fared. Both were mentioned in the Sandwiches thread — though not always favorably. "If anyone says Subway[,] I'm going to contact their immediate family to stage an intervention," the original poster joked. Another wrote that they liked "old school Subway," but lamented that the sub chain hasn't, in their opinion, been any good for years. Subway has been beleaguered in recent years with claims that it's just too expensive for what you get, which may be why hardly anyone on the thread said anything about it.
Jimmy John's actually received quite a few positive mentions, with one respondent singling it out for its cold cuts. Firehouse Subs and Ike's also received a few name-drops, while a few commenters picked Quiznos as their ultimate sub shop, but bemoaned the fact that the sub chain is difficult to find; it currently has about 150 locations open, down from its record-high 5,000, and it recently closed its last Connecticut store.
Regional chains got quite a few shout-outs, too
Regional chains got quite a few shout-outs in the Sandwiches thread, one of which was Potbelly. While Potbelly locations are actually spread out all across the U.S., it's currently located in only 29 states (and Washington, D.C.). One commenter responded to the prompt by making the bold statement: "The answer is Potbelly's. I'll fist fight anyone who disagrees," revealing their willingness to inject a little bit of violence into the conversation in Potbelly's name. If that isn't love, what is?
With locations down the middle corridor of the U.S., Cheba Hut received a few votes, too. About the sandwich chain (which is cannabis-themed), one person said, "The theme is great, and the sandwiches are delicious and not boring [or overdone]."
Finally, some regional grocery stores are known for their subs, and while they're not technically sandwich chains, they got shout-outs nonetheless. The one with the most mentions was Publix, located mainly in Southeast states; "Can't beat a pub sub," one commenter claimed, while another called the chain's sandwiches "the best hands down." Mid-Atlantic chain Wegmans got two acknowledgments; they even possibly convinced another commenter on the sub-thread to give the supermarket sandwiches a try.