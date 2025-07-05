The Absolute Best Sub Sandwich Chain, According To Reddit

Reddit has a lot of opinions about food. The people who populate what is essentially a massive message board are sick of fast food secret menus and can't get enough of this flavorful Aldi cheese. They've even accused The Cheesecake Factory of reducing portion sizes – though some employees pushed back on the disgruntled comments. But when one Redditor on the Sandwiches subreddit asked which chain makes the best submarine sandwiches, there was a clear winner: Jersey Mike's (via Reddit).

An overwhelming number of responses featured or included the New Jersey-based sub chain, which is known for its freshly-sliced meats (Subway had to get with the program and start slicing its meats fresh daily, too) and excellent bread. Many commenters had favorite local spots, but when it came to a national chain, it was Jersey Mike's all the way. The sandwich shop was praised for its fresh, high-quality ingredients, but also for its consistency and value for money — especially when compared to other national chains.

One commenter even said, after getting the #13 Mike's Way on white bread, topped with mayo and mustard for condiments, plus pickles and banana peppers, "...it was probably in the top 5 sandwiches I've ever had." Across the board, Reddit sandwich aficionados flock to Jersey Mike's.