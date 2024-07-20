12 Things Experts Say You Should Think Twice About Ordering From A Steakhouse
You actually remembered to make reservations, watched hours of TikTok reviews, launched a full investigation into the restaurant's Instagram feed, and even changed out of your stretchy pants for this. But now that you're sitting down at the dinner table of your dreams, don't just rattle off items from the menu, willy-nilly. Here's how to get the most bang for your buck at any steakhouse.
Whether it's steering clear of the side dishes seemingly calling you hither or choosing the finest cut of meat in the house, you gotta put your game face on to navigate a steakhouse menu — which can be as intimidating as it is indulgent and fabulous. What are you supposed to do with a Flintstones-looking tomahawk drizzled in French bordelaise? Should you order the daily special and go ham on the bread basket while waiting for your food to come out? Can you really get "just a salad?" (Like, really though?)
Well, I wanted the real story, too. So I tapped a few industry experts in fine dining, culinary education, and international hospitality — with a nod from the James Beard Foundation and Michelin Guide — to show us around a steakhouse menu from the appetizers all the way to dessert. Yes, this is a list of what not to order, but when it comes to your experience, I promise it'll be nothing but delicious. (Chef's kiss!)
Respect your taste buds and don't order a well-done steak
This is one little nugget that might seem blatantly obvious to steakophiles. When it comes to cooking the best cuts of steak like a pro, take a hint from your surroundings (you're in a steakhouse, with a real-life chef), and don't order your steak well-done.
Chef Dennis Littley, classically trained chef and owner of AskChefDennis.com, explains that well-done steak equals subpar flavor. "Cooking a steak to well-done robs it of its natural juices and flavors, leaving you with a tough, dry piece of meat," he says. "If you prefer your steak more cooked, I recommend opting for medium or medium-well to retain some of the meat's tenderness and flavor." For anyone uncomfortable with a steak that's still mooing, medium temperatures of 140-145 degrees Fahrenheit leave the insides slightly pink but still warm, with a feeling of being cooked through.
You'll also dodge the shade possibly coming from the kitchen, no matter how many times the server confirms that your steak can be cooked any way you like. International culinary expert and frequent contributor to CarnivoreStyle.com, chef Adonis Ouano Icalina jokes, "I get it, some people like their steak cooked until it's basically shoe leather." He recommends a perfect cook clock in at medium-rare or medium, warning that well-done ruins both flavor and texture. He also admits, "My kitchen staff knows, if someone orders a well-done steak, they're gonna get a little side-eye from me."
Skip the sauce-drenched cuts
There is a bottomless list of sauces that enhance steak, but too much rich, buttery dressing can completely suffocate the natural flavors of a great cut of meat. Got a peppercorn sauce ride-or-die? Get it on the side.
"For me, there's nothing worse than a steak smothered in peppercorn sauce at a steakhouse," chef Adonis Ouano Icalina notes. Explaining that a peppery crust could be a welcome flourish, he warns, "A great steak should be able to sing on its own, with just a hint of seasoning to accentuate its natural flavor. If a restaurant feels the need to drown it in sauce, there might be something they're trying to hide."
Executive chef and James Beard-recognized restaurateur Chef Troy Guard — who helms the Michelin Guide pick Guard and Grace steakhouse in Denver, CO — explains that you don't need the extra sauce in order to savor your dish. "Anything with lots of butter can be particularly indulgent," he notes. "As I've gotten older, my body reacts differently to all that heavy, rich stuff. That's why on our menu at Guard and Grace, we keep things lighter and cleaner while still offering bold flavors."
Don't automatically get a salad at a steakhouse
There's a time and a place for a basic Caesar salad. But these light-as-air, leafy green dishes might not be worth it at your favorite steakhouse. (Iceberg wedge, you're too beautiful for this world.)
Salads can throw a mini wrench into the workings of a kitchen that is set up for crankin' out the meat. Regarding the iconic steakhouse Caesar salad, chef Adonis Ouano Icalina says, "It's traditionally made to order, which means it can't be prepped ahead of time. This can slow down the kitchen during a busy service." While none of that concerns those of us in the dining room, busy getting tipsy on Manhattans, it's also possible that a tiny plate of arugula won't exactly complement the rest of the meal. "A good steakhouse is all about the experience, the celebration of incredible meat," chef Icalina explains. "I might ask for a side salad to share at the table, but the main course is where the party's at!"
Still, sometimes preferring lighter fare, chef Troy Guard says he's definitely down for a steakhouse salad. "I would totally order just a salad and usually do for lunch," he offered, adding, "Steakhouses ... often source top-notch seasonal produce, making salads a delicious and satisfying meal." But, when it comes to the average steakhouse menu, chef Dennis Littley reminds us, "While there's nothing inherently wrong with ordering a salad, you're likely paying a premium for something that isn't the restaurant's specialty."
Just say no to spotlight-stealing side dishes
Sit down, lobster mac n' cheese, it's the ribeye's time to shine. Despite what people say, seafood and cheese go together like peanut butter and jelly, but all those fancy, gussied-up side dish combos should maybe sit this one out.
Admittedly not feeling the bougie version of the standard accompaniment lineup, chef Adonis Ouano Icalina recalls, "I've seen menus with sides like truffle mac and cheese or lobster mashed potatoes." Of course, those items are crafted to catch your eye. But are they too divine to be worth your time? He adds, "While these dishes can be delicious, they can also be distracting and take away from the simplicity and elegance of a perfectly cooked steak."
Listen, we've all fallen for sides like the millionaire's potato, baked and buttered Hasselback style, and crowned with shaved black Perigord truffles from a remote wooded parcel in France. But when you're ordering the finest steak on the menu, you won't want to let anything get in between you and your million-dollar taste buds.
Consider the special in the Daily Special
It's got a bad reputation for being the notorious catch-all dish for foods that are about to expire. But with varying opinions on choosing the Daily Special as your main meal, it might be worth a second look before you write it off completely.
Chef Dennis Littley advises diners to steer clear of this one, across the board. "While specials can sometimes showcase the chef's creativity, they can also be a way for the kitchen to use up ingredients that are on the verge of going bad," he says. "Always ask your server what makes the special 'special' before ordering."
But the other chefs on our expert panel feel differently about what might be going on behind the scenes. Chef Adonis Ouano Icalina notes, "The Daily Special is often made with the freshest and best quality ingredients available that day. So, when you see a Daily Special on the menu, it's usually worth trying!" It appears that chef Troy Guard feels the same — maybe even more so, considering that he leads his own restaurant. "It's an opportunity for chefs to showcase seasonal produce or special cuts of beef that aren't usually available," he notes. "I usually order the special, especially if I know the chef. Even if I don't order it, I like to hear what the special is because it reflects the chef's imagination and creativity."
Don't load up on a loaded baked potato
Just like the most irresistible, bottomless bread basket, even the sides that don't come complimentary with your meal have the potential to completely bust your belt. (Ugh, stop looking at me like that, garlic rosemary herb focaccia.)
"Most steakhouses aren't known for being health havens," chef Adonis Ouano Icalina confirms. Alleging that the loaded baked potato boasts a criminally caloric history, he added, "Now, a baked potato itself is not unhealthy, but when it's loaded up with butter, sour cream, cheese, and bacon, the calorie count can skyrocket." Chef Troy Guard made the same charges against notorious sides like creamed corn and fried zucchini blossoms, explaining, "Everyone should order whatever they like, but ... You can really overdo it with fried foods, baskets of bread and butter, or cream sauces alongside a heavy meal."
How do you say no to the thrice-baked tater? Stick with fresh, in-season veggies that pack a big punch but won't weigh you down. Chef Guard suggests, "Seasonal items like heirloom tomatoes during the summer, sweet corn towards the end of summer, asparagus in spring, and squash in fall are what I always go for."
Skip the seafood and stick with the meat
Straight from the desk of Captain Obvious, it is recommended that you not go off-brand at a steakhouse by ordering something it's not known for serving. Would you grab tuna sashimi at a dive bar in Oklahoma? Probably not. The same goes for any main other than meat at a steakhouse.
"I'd advise against ordering seafood at a steakhouse, especially if it's not a surf-and-turf specialty restaurant," chef Dennis Littley explained. If you're suddenly thinking about all the steakhouse menus you've seen packed with seafood dishes, he says, "While many steakhouses offer seafood options, they often don't hold a candle to what you'd get at a dedicated seafood restaurant. The kitchen's expertise and equipment are geared towards perfecting steaks, not seafood, so you might find the quality and preparation lacking."
You won't be arrested by Western cowpoke police if you veer off and order the salmon. This is merely a suggestion in the name of enjoying the best meal possible. Chef Littley adds, "Stick to what the steakhouse does best, and you'll have a much more satisfying dining experience."
Don't fall for the latest steakhouse trend
Sometimes the trends just don't live up to the hype. If you want the best steakhouse dining experience you can get, you might want to skip past the food du jour. (Truffles, that's you! Never mind wondering about whether you're even eating real truffles.)
Chef Troy Guard admits that en-vogue culinary methods can read a little snoozy after being overused for any length of time. He suggests, "It would be nice to see more variety and fresh ideas instead of everyone jumping on the same food trends that come and go." Whether or not this is perpetuated by social media and humanity's insatiable appetite for recipe-focused TikTok content, when it comes to fads like "spicy" (sweet and spicy) and all-dehydrated-everything, those days are numbered.
Still, at any respectable steakhouse, it's a matter of blending tried and true tradition with an exciting, contemporary palate. "People go to steakhouses to get their favorites and the classics, so it's a balance. Modern twists can be refreshing," chef Guard offers.
Skip the choice or top cuts and go for the prime
This is about locking in the best bang for your buck — especially if someone else is cooking. When the menu features fine beef cuts aplenty, the world is your oyster. So here's how to pick the best protein.
"There isn't a bad cut of meat if it's quality beef and prepared well," chef Troy Guard explains, pointing out that skirt or even flank steak — which are often less expensive — can feel luxurious with skillful preparation. While chain steakhouses typically keep prices down with choice cuts that feature less marbling or leaner top sirloin, he adds, "Prime cuts are always more tender and flavorful, but knowing the quality of the beef served is essential. If it's prime, they'll let you know; otherwise, it's likely Angus or [USDA] Choice."
For his part, chef Adonis Ouano Icalina calls out the shank cut as his least favorite option on the menu. He says, "It's a tough cut of meat that requires long, slow cooking to break down the tough connective tissue. If it's not cooked properly, it can be very tough and chewy." Still, there's always the chance that a restaurant knows how to cook an average cut to total perfection. "When prepared right, it can be incredibly flavorful and tender," he shares.
Don't order a standard burger at a steakhouse
If you've got a hankering for a greasy, cheesy, lacy smash burger, don't go to a steakhouse to get it. While you might find a gourmet, or specialty burger on the steak menu, what you won't find are sacks of sliders for under $10.
"Who doesn't love a burger!?" declares chef Troy Guard. Explaining that many steakhouses cook up a mean gourmet burger, he says the upscale patty variety is going to be your best bet if you're feeling like meat on a bun. "Some of the best burgers in the world are found at steakhouses because they source the highest quality beef. If you like the steaks at a steakhouse, they're probably going to make the burger pretty darn good, too." He also reveals that at his restaurant, Guard and Grace, there happens to be a secret ingredient in the burger recipe. "We use steak trimmings to grind into our own burger blend, making it a sneaky underrated choice."
Of course, the prices will likely reflect these grade-A ingredients. If chef Adonis Ouano Icalina is in the mood for a cheeseburger, he checks out the menu to see what the steakhouse offers. "If it's a specialty burger, made with their high-quality ground meat, then why not? But for a regular burger, I might stick with a dedicated burger joint," he says.
Pass on the dishes you can make at home
If you can make a dish at home, you don't need to spend your hard earned cash on the restaurant version. (Example: Green beans. Any questions?)
While you don't want to go all-in on filling up on show-stopping sides, you also don't want to waste your money — or your appetite — on simple dishes that just about anyone could make. "I have to admit, there are quite a few side dishes that simply fail to meet my standards," chef Adonis Ouano Icalina confesses. Then, he puts his finger on the most frequent offender. "I mean, take creamed spinach, for example. It's just so ... basic. Anyone can heat up some frozen spinach and add some cream. Now, where's the skill in that? And don't even get me started on glorified potato salad that's just trying to pass as a 'gourmet' side dish."
So what's left if you're trying to keep it simple, while also enjoying the chef's available talents? Chef Icalina advises, "If you want something good, go for the sautéed mushrooms or the roasted vegetables — that's where the flavor is."
Dessert lovers, don't fall for the cheesecake
Unless you're currently reading this while holding the impossibly long menu at The Cheesecake Factory, don't order the cheesecake as the finishing touch to your steak dinner. (Do you like heavy, dry, and depressing desserts? I didn't think so.)
"I've got a sweet tooth," chef Adonis Ouano Icalina shares. (Hello, same!) But that doesn't mean he automatically goes for the classic cheesecake. "It's just so overdone. Every restaurant has it, and it's always the same. Dense, dry, and just ... boring. Unless we're talking about a really unique twist on the classic, like a goat cheese cheesecake or something, then no, I wouldn't waste my calories on it." (One second while I imagine the most heavenly goat cheese cheesecake.) "Give me a great crème brûlée or a decadent chocolate cake any day."
Well, now I'm thinking about chocolate cake. I'm also thinking about a really good steak. Join me as I fully lean into the cake 'n steak life and never look back.