12 Things Experts Say You Should Think Twice About Ordering From A Steakhouse

You actually remembered to make reservations, watched hours of TikTok reviews, launched a full investigation into the restaurant's Instagram feed, and even changed out of your stretchy pants for this. But now that you're sitting down at the dinner table of your dreams, don't just rattle off items from the menu, willy-nilly. Here's how to get the most bang for your buck at any steakhouse.

Whether it's steering clear of the side dishes seemingly calling you hither or choosing the finest cut of meat in the house, you gotta put your game face on to navigate a steakhouse menu — which can be as intimidating as it is indulgent and fabulous. What are you supposed to do with a Flintstones-looking tomahawk drizzled in French bordelaise? Should you order the daily special and go ham on the bread basket while waiting for your food to come out? Can you really get "just a salad?" (Like, really though?)

Well, I wanted the real story, too. So I tapped a few industry experts in fine dining, culinary education, and international hospitality — with a nod from the James Beard Foundation and Michelin Guide — to show us around a steakhouse menu from the appetizers all the way to dessert. Yes, this is a list of what not to order, but when it comes to your experience, I promise it'll be nothing but delicious. (Chef's kiss!)