14 Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Items That Fans & Employees Love
Fans of Texas Roadhouse may be in the know about choosing their own steak before they're seated or straddling the saddle for a loud and proud birthday yeehaw, but some experiences at the popular restaurant require a little inside information. That said, if you're tired of ordering your usual and aren't on a first name basis with staff like you're Norm from "Cheers," you might need a little help uncovering all the restaurant has to offer from its secret menu.
Fortunately for those outside the loop, there are plenty of Texas Roadhouse employees and fans alike that want you to have a topnotch experience, including taking your Cactus Blossom to a whole new level. The server screen tells the tale of unadvertised offerings popular with kids and adults, alike while some diners have figured out their own way to unlock ways that even elevate the ever-popular complimentary rolls served piping hot at the table. So if you want to learn some sweet loaded secrets and how to score some poutine, look no further than to those with the steakhouse skinny.
Parmesan garlic rolls
Walking into a Texas Roadhouse will promptly place you front row center of two enticing sights. Along with the display case of tantalizing steaks to choose from, assembling with a host to bring you to your table includes a quick stop to grab the first batch of complimentary rolls served up alongside the sweet honey cinnamon butter. But if it's a savory starter your interested in before perusing the appetizers and entrées, placing a request for garlic butter will steer you toward a scrumptious alternative.
Not only do fans of Texas Roadhouse consider the switch "amazing," some have even managed to take it to another level by requesting their server give a batch of rolls some time under a broiler (though some people are suspicious the rolls have been getting smaller). Adding in a request for some Parmesan cheese to sprinkle over the top turns the already tasty treats into a special kind of Texas toast thanks to a creative use of the menu and courteous treatment of the staff from the moment you arrive.
Small salads
As accommodating as restaurants have become for those seeking healthier options, the alternatives can sometimes still run afoul for those with smaller appetites as a result of generous portions. Thankfully, those in favor of portion control need not fear an unconquerable platter of greens at Texas Roadhouse if they take advantage of a secret way for a smaller salad entrée courtesy of an employee.
If the grilled chicken, chicken critter, or steakhouse filet salad options are too much for you to handle, employee Hanna recommended turning to the kids menu to order one of the chicken options, the lil' dillo steak bites, or the 6 ounce sirloin steak from the ranger meal, and then to select the side with a request for the meat be served on top of it. While you'll pay a little more for the salad than other sides on the kids menu, the price still works out to be less than ordering from the adult entrées. It's worth noting that the kids menu doesn't have a salmon option, but the server reminded that in the plus column you're more likely to leave room for dessert.
Grilled cheese
Picky eaters abound and sometimes that means chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, or ribs simply won't cut it to satisfy developing palettes. So, if your little one has little interest in macaroni and cheese or steak, an unadvertised menu item is ready to see that everyone goes home happy. Tucked away under the kids menu list on the server screen where orders are input, the grilled cheese sandwich is displayed and available as either a meal or an appetizer, per Hanna on TikTok.
When opting for the gooey sandwich that kids gobble up with gusto, it comes with one side with an extra charge for potatoes or salads. Of course, if you're interested in sprucing up the comfort food, there are some options for junior gourmands interested in flexing their tastebuds. Just like the restaurant's steaks, the grilled cheese can be smothered with mushrooms, onions, both, or even some of the made-from-scratch red chili that could entice any picky eater.
Smothered Cactus Blossom
Sometimes, deciding on whether or not to get an appetizer can prove to be a matter of debate. But questions if it's worth filling up before the main course may well be put to rest after you learn the secret way to take Texas Roadhouse registered trademark starter up a melty notch. Those familiar with the Cactus Blossom understand the share-ability of the battered and fried sweet Vidalia onion, cut in the style of a blooming flower.
While those crunchy petals are worth snacking on just they way they are, or dipped in the spicy Cajun dipping sauce that comes with every order, the Texas-sized treat was seen as something worth dancing over at a Missouri Texas Roadhouse after smothering it with Jack cheese. The secret menu option can be customized with any of the cheese choices at the restaurant, leaving it up to diners whether they want to indulge in American, cheddar, or Parmesan when punctuating their appetizer with a gooey exclamation point.
Pulled pork-topped appetizers
Cheese isn't the only way to please those interested in secret ways to take their appetizers to new heights. In fact, this slow-cooked addition may even have you considering treating a starter as your entrée. For an added cost that will in fact take the appetizer up to a full meal price, decadence can be yours by covering the Cactus Blossom, cheese fries, or tater skins with pulled pork.
The addition works the same way that customers can get a kick of shrimp or catfish added to a dish, or order up a kabob for some extra meat or veggies. After having learned of the secret option, one Texas Roadhouse fan had shared their opinion in the comments of this TikTok that opting for barbecue sauce instead of the Cajun dipping sauce with the deep fried onion made it thei "new go to" menu choice. Those wanting to push flavor limits even further can consider ponying up for more toppings like onions and jalapeño before smothering the whole lot with cheese.
Texas poutine
Pulling inspiration from America's neighbor to the north, one particular appetizer can be ordered with a twist that makes it into a Texas version of a Canadian favorite. Popularly considered to have been named based off Quebecois slang that roughly translates to "hot mess," poutine has not only spread across the provinces, but it has also extended beyond the reaches of the Great White North.
Traditionally comprised of cheese curd covered French fries lathered with rich brown gravy, a Roadhouse variation is readily achieved by ordering cheese fries. While the menu advertises that diners can add chili for about a buck, the secret is you can also request to get the brown gravy used to top mashed potatoes to dress up the finger food like they do in La Belle Province. In addition to swapping the bacon bits for the gravy, you can also trade out the cheddar for one of the other cheeses like the Jack to flourish your plate with a western flavor.
Southwest smothered dog
Just like pizza and barbecue, regional styles of the humble hot dog — such as the Carolina slaw dog, the chili-topped Detroit Coney dog, or the neon green relished Chicago dog — can be a matter of heated debate. Though Texas Roadhouse doesn't offer adult-sized iterations, the kids menu does include a basic all-beef hot dog with a side. It also denotes the option to level-up the meal with "chili 'n cheese" for only $0.50.
While the chili cheese dog was less a secret than it once was (appearing as its own option on the server screen), there remains another way to enjoy the ballpark favorite that hasn't made it to print. Promoted by the employees of the Longmont, Colorado Texas Roadhouse, the regular hot dog can be topped with melted Jack cheese and sautéed chilis and onions to kick it up with a Southwest smother that may leave some parents wanting to order a couple for themselves.
Bacon bits
Like cheese, bacon is both enjoyed as a topping on other meals and as the main focus of sandwiches such as the BLT. But it is also enjoyed as a side dish without the need for a deep-fried breading like a mozzarella stick. So, those who treat the cured delicacy as though it is a main food group will be pleased to discover that for a nominal charge you can get what some considered a "big bucket of bacon" to dole out through your meal as you see fit.
Sharing their experience at a Texas Roadhouse in Indiana, the home state of the international chain, the Hungry Vegas YouTube channel said it had cost just under $1 to get a cup of bacon bits, a food so popular entire festivals are held in its honor. While their experience included sprinkling the salty treat onto a salad, others might consider uncovering their own secret treats by adding a savory spin to their favorite dessert.
Appetizers as a side
It's been mentioned before and it bears repeating that a key to getting the most out of an experience dining out is to be courteous to the staff. This will go a long way if you're employing tip, tricks, and hacks at the restaurant or looking for a secret menu option that might not be offered at every location, like asking your server to swap out one of the traditional side dishes for one of Texas Roadhouse's appetizers.
Described as "not a secret," but rather something "they just don't tell you," one employee of the steakhouse chain detailed that customers can request a half portion of one of the starters in lieu of a side with no up-charge. So, instead of buttered corn, green beans, or seasoned rice, your prime rib could be accompanied by some fried pickles, killer ribs, or rattlesnake bites. Even if the option isn't something your server has heard of before, a polite request and willingness to pay a little extra may be all it takes to sway a manager to follow through on the old saying that the customer is always right.
Sweet loaded applesauce
Customers aren't the only ones who are surprised to learn about secret menu options available at Texas Roadhouse. A quick look through the comments on some of the revealing posts shows that servers are equally excited to learn how to enhance the experience of their guests. Amid the open forum, one employee sought to make sure that a tell all on the potential for steakhouse diners didn't neglect to include the possibility of sweet loaded applesauce.
Much like the savory upgrades to starters and entrées that allow for dishes to get served smothered in cheese, mushrooms, onions, and even pulled pork, items on the sweeter side also have a way to get loaded. The marshmallow topping and cinnamon caramel sauce that can be included on a sweet potato can be used elsewhere and has been known to make a great addition to a serving of applesauce. Customers can choose one or both of the toppings to transform the run-of-the-mill side into something truly worthy of the moniker "legendary."
Steak sandwiches/sliders
With an array of menu options proving palette-pleasing to a diverse crowd of customers, Texas Roadhouse is a solid choice even for parties with picky eaters. Those not interested in a steak can be satisfied with a seafood entree, chicken platter, or one of the various handheld offerings. But, while burgers, chicken, and pulled pork are the only promoted sandwiches, there remain a couple secret options to secure steak sandwiches, as well.
In addition to making a special request for a ribeye to be cut up and served on a hamburger bun, there is another secret option that some customers might prefer to try as a takeout option, instead. Depending on the amount of steak you're looking for, you could order a whole portion of your preferred cut or simply select the lil' dillo steak bites off the kids menu and pair them with the complimentary rolls for your very own steak sliders. Adding sautéed onions and mushrooms as well as an order of two dozen rolls — that come with the popular honey cinnamon butter — make this a great secret option to offer guests coming over to watch the next big game.
Tomahawk
As enticing as the rolls are, the main attraction of Texas Roadhouse is the steaks (which just taste so good). Following strict guidelines for ethically sourcing beef, the company's vendor contracts have also allowed them to keep prices reasonable throughout times of economic uncertainty with various cuts ranging in size up to 23 ounces on the menu with the porterhouse t-bone. But off menu, customers are able to order a steak as big as they want, including the prehistoric looking tomahawk.
Typically weighing between two and four pounds, this bone-in cut of rib includes around as many inches of frenched bone protruding from the beef as the steak itself — typically 5 inches. Thanks to the balance of meat and fat on rib cuts, these kinds of steaks were considered Anthony Bourdain's favorite. Be warned that because of their considerable size, they will take longer to prepare than the average steak. But finishing one on your own along with the two sides that come with any of the Texas Roadhouse steaks will likely be something you won't want to keep secret.
Ice cream and dessert your way
After learning the secrets available for appetizers, sides, and the main course, you're probably wondering what's been hiding from the public eye where Texas Roadhouse's dessert offerings are concerned. To that end, Hanna happily revealed that the ice cream used to top a slice of granny's apple classic pie and the big ol' brownie can be ordered alone for only a few dollars. But that isn't the only secret to satisfy a sweet tooth.
In addition to ice cream, the toppings drizzled onto Texas Roadhouse desserts include a honey cinnamon caramel sauce, a hot chocolate sauce, a strawberry sauce, and whipped cream. Just like swapping the kind of cheese you want on your burger or adding sautéed onions to your steak, any one — or all — of those toppings can be swapped to twist a treat to your liking. With that in mind, fans recommend ordering the strawberry cheesecake but requesting the regular toppings be replaced with the other sauces to create a secret chocolate and caramel cheesecake.
Take-home butter
Though the old familiar crunch of peanut shells on the floor may have gone the way of the dinosaur at Texas Roadhouse, the staple of honey cinnamon butter looks as though it isn't going anywhere any time soon. That said, maybe you've found yourself craving that sweet taste while sitting down for breakfast or while perusing your pantry for a snack. If that's the case, then consider yourself in luck.
In what is likely the most exciting secret for many a Texas Roadhouse fan, Hanna took customers behind the scenes to one of the steakhouse's refrigerators and revealed that diners don't have to scavenge any remaining butter from their baskets into takeaway trays with their leftovers in order to bring the experience home. For only a couple bucks each, fans have the option to buy an entire 8-ounce container worth of the butter — or several if you're stocking up — so you can experience the flavor on the pancakes, toast, vegetables, or any other dish you've dreamt of adding a depth of flavor. For those looking to keep the secrets close to the chest, remember that the sharing server said, "you didn't hear that from me."