14 Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Items That Fans & Employees Love

Fans of Texas Roadhouse may be in the know about choosing their own steak before they're seated or straddling the saddle for a loud and proud birthday yeehaw, but some experiences at the popular restaurant require a little inside information. That said, if you're tired of ordering your usual and aren't on a first name basis with staff like you're Norm from "Cheers," you might need a little help uncovering all the restaurant has to offer from its secret menu.

Fortunately for those outside the loop, there are plenty of Texas Roadhouse employees and fans alike that want you to have a topnotch experience, including taking your Cactus Blossom to a whole new level. The server screen tells the tale of unadvertised offerings popular with kids and adults, alike while some diners have figured out their own way to unlock ways that even elevate the ever-popular complimentary rolls served piping hot at the table. So if you want to learn some sweet loaded secrets and how to score some poutine, look no further than to those with the steakhouse skinny.