How Texas Roadhouse Cooks Fall-Off-The-Bone BBQ Ribs Every Time

While it's the affordable steaks that get most customers in the door at Texas Roadhouse, the chain serves other beloved proteins, too. You can grab a comforting Southern-style country-fried chicken or an all-American cheeseburger, as well as BBQ ribs — which get especially favorable reviews. "Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night; beautiful, delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender," states one Reddit poster.

Rather than preparing the ribs in a smoker (a process that's employed by many barbecue restaurants), Texas Roadhouse relies on a different cooking technique. The chain prepares its ribs sans smokehouse by using an oven and roasting the ribs at a low temperature below 300 degrees Fahrenheit. The ribs are covered with dry rub and laid on a grate, suspended over a bath of liquid smoke and water. Once cooked, the ribs are basted with BBQ sauce, then finished on the grill right before serving. This caramelizes the sauce, creating a charred yet fall-off-the-bone finish. While the end result isn't as intensely smoky as some BBQ preparations, knowing how to cook ribs in the oven can clearly still produce a flavorful result.