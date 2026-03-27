The Price Of A Burger King Whopper Was Shockingly Low In 1957 Compared To Today

Burger King's iconic Whopper has been through many transitions since its 1957 debut, including some outrageous versions of the burger the chain has rolled out over the years (the infamous Halloween 2015 Whopper with its black bun comes to mind). One significant change has been the Whopper's price journey since it first rolled out. As of March 2026, a standalone original Whopper (sans drink or fries) starts in the $5 range at the low end and runs up to more than $10 per sandwich, depending on where you live. That's a far cry from the sammie's original price, which was, amazingly, just $0.37 when it first rolled off the grill.

The value of a dollar has certainly changed over the decades since Burger King first put flame to burger. To help put things in perspective, the median cost of a new home in the United States in 1960 was $11,900 (per U.S. Census). As of January 2026, that had increased more than thirtyfold to a whopping (no pun intended) $400,500. As with housing, inflation has definitely been unfavorable for fast-food prices. Per the American Institute for Economic Research's Cost of Living Calculator, $0.37 in 1957 would be worth $4.27 in 2026 — but the Whopper costs significantly more than that in most U.S. markets.

It was definitely a different time back when fast food first became a thing. When rival McDonald's opened its doors in 1940, the price of a basic Mickey D's burger was just $0.15 (slightly more if you wanted cheese). McD's stuck to that price until the 1960s, making BK's 37-cent Whopper rather expensive by comparison (though the name referred to the sandwich's large size, making it a good value).