The 7 Best Budget Chain Steakhouses You Can Eat At

Steakhouses are expensive. Premium cuts of meat, special preparation methods, and an assortment of additional toppings, sides, and procured dishes all contribute to some striking prices. Steaks can go for almost $100 a slice, and that's without any additional drinks or sides, necessary for a truly authentic steakhouse experience. But not everyone can afford to dine at such high-end establishments. And sometimes, all you need is a simple, fresh steak that's cooked to perfection, accompanied by a comfortable, familiar appetizer to help round out the meal.

Thankfully, plenty of steakhouses across the US provide such experiences. Although these locations aren't as fancy as the Smith & Wollensky's or Fogo de Chão's of the world, each still offers suitable meals, relaxing environments, and fantastic service for satisfied customers. Testimony across the Internet expands on these positives in the form of direct customer reviews. Said reviews were compiled for this list, showcasing some of the best chain steakhouses you can eat at while on a budget. The restaurants on this list may not come with heavy price tags, but each one stands as a testament to how even an affordable slab of steak can provide a delicious dinner.