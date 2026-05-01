5 Fast Food Burger Chains That Are Overpriced, According To Customers

Mondays used to be the worst day to order from a fast-food restaurant, but now every day is bad if you're watching your wallet. Restaurants everywhere are feeling the inflation pinch, and price hikes have made dollar menus a thing of the past and turned formerly cheap drive-thru drive-bys into painful sticker shock. Certain fast-food burger chains are going too far with their price increases, though — at least, that's how customers see it.

Among quick-bite restaurants that consumers are calling out for overpricing, brands like McDonald's, Carl's Jr. (or Hardee's), Whataburger, Jack in the Box, and Five Guys have drawn significant ire. Even opting for a kids' meal, something more adults are doing to save money, won't help much at some of these restaurants, as their menu items for children have gone up in cost as well.

Fast-food companies are reaping the consequences of their heightened prices. The skyrocketing charges have casual dining restaurants swooping in to claim customers' spending dollars, promoting the notion that folks can get a quality, sit-down meal in their establishments for the same price or less than drive-thru dining. Chili's, for example, has been taking direct aim at burger giant McDonald's, including launching a 2025 promotion offering a cheaper Quarter Pounder-inspired burger complete with fries, a drink, and bottomless chips and salsa.

A mindset change is definitely occurring among consumers. As mainstream burger brands continue burning them where it really hurts — their pocketbooks — many are ceasing their patronage and turning elsewhere to source their meals. "People are no longer [buying] fast food for $15-$30 when they can just go to a restaurant or buffet for the same cost while getting higher quality," one Reddit user observed.