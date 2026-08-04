The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In August 2026
August is upon us already, and you're not alone if you can't believe how fast the summer has flown. The days are already starting to get noticeably shorter (just a little bit, but still), and retailers will soon start putting out their Halloween items, if they haven't already. Back-to-school shopping will also commence, but while you're picking up notebooks, backpacks, and shoes at your local Walmart, don't forget that the same major chain is constantly rolling out new groceries — and August is positively awash in goodies.
While there is plenty to stock up on for your kids' lunches, Walmart has released plenty of fun and tasty items to help you enjoy what is left of the hot summer days and nights, too (just keep in mind that product availability and pricing may vary by store location and region). And don't forget: If you sign up for Walmart+, you can nab free same-day delivery on orders over $35, which is easy enough to do in this day and age, plus lots of extras, like fast food restaurant perks and a free Peacock or Paramount+ subscription.
Great Value Tex Mex Rolls satisfy your Cheesecake Factory cravings
If you love The Cheesecake Factory's Tex Mex Egg Rolls appetizer, but dining out as often as you crave them could prove ruinous for your bank account, put these Great Value dupes in your cart right now. They cook up super conveniently in your air fryer, and you get five to a box (which equals 10 if you go for the real Cheesecake Factory experience and slice them in half on a bias).
Great Value Tex Mex Rolls are available at Walmart for $4.63.
This Apple and Pecan Salad tastes like a fancy lunch
For a restaurant-quality grab-and-go lunch that's also surprisingly hearty and filling, pick up this Apple & Pecan Salad that comes with a romaine and spring mix, bite-sized chunks of chicken, pecans, feta cheese, and a delightfully sweet Fuji apple vinaigrette. It's already a hit with customers, who appreciate its size, its pleasing mix of textures, and its price tag — under $3.
Marketside Apple and Pecan Salad with Chicken can be purchased at Walmart for $2.97.
Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies combine gut support with great taste
Getting, and staying, regular is no easy feat these days, but Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies can help you on your journey to good gut health, as they are a source of both probiotics (over 2 billion) and fiber (3 grams per serving). And you won't have to choke anything down, because the lemonberry flavor is treat-worthy.
Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies can be found at Walmart for $6.48 per 10-pack box.
OH YEAH! Kool-Aid keeps you hydrated now
When you're craving one of the beverages that defined your childhood, but you've got a grown-up body to take care of, reach for these convenient individual Kool-Aid Hydration mixes, which come six to a box. The Tropical Punch flavor is like a sip of nostalgia, while all the electrolytes contained within work to keep your thirst quenched.
Kool-Aid Hydration in Tropical Punch flavor can be found at Walmart for $4.99.
Take a well-deserved break with Hot Pockets Snack Breaks
Hot Pockets is reinventing the wheel with its Snack Breaks, a series of frozen stuffed pockets that are perfect for that "in-between" hunger. They come in a variety of filling flavors and are both microwavable and air fryer-friendly.
Hot Pockets Snack Breaks in Nacho Flavored Beef and Ultimate Cheddar are available at Walmart for $4.87 per four-pack (contains eight total sandwiches).
Mais oui, Walmart carries French Lemon Tarts
From its upmarket brand bettergoods, Walmart has recently released a très chic dessert: Authentic French Lemon Tarts (and they're actually made in France). They come in a box of two and feature a buttery shortbread crust encapsulating decadent lemon curd filling. The best part is, they require basically no preparation; simply remove them from the freezer to thaw before serving.
bettergoods Authentic French Lemon Tarts can be found in Walmart's freezer aisle for $5.32.
Craving takeout? Try Lean Cuisine's Indian-style meal instead
Lean Cuisine is putting butter chicken back on the menu if you need a convenient meal and don't feel like waiting for takeout (or firing up the slow cooker). Consisting of a rich tomato-based sauce, white-meat chicken, and white rice, this surprisingly filling Indian-style meal can be on your dinner table in less than four minutes flat.
Lean Cuisine Indian Style Butter Chicken is available at Walmart for $3.47.
Make Idahoan's protein-filled mashed potatoes part of your bulking routine
These days, protein-maxxing is virtually everywhere. And while potatoes naturally contain about 4 grams of the macronutrient each, these Idahoan +Protein instant smashed taters will make reaching your nutrition goals that much easier and tastier. Each serving contains 6 grams of the good stuff, and they're just as easy to make as any other instant variety: Just boil water, pour it over the mix, stir, and wait for it to set up. It's so quick, you could maybe fit half a set of dead lifts in.
Idahoan +Protein Mashed Potatoes in Roasted Garlic, Loaded Baked Potato, and Buttery Homestyle flavors are available at Walmart for $1.98 per packet.
Bottled Starbucks Refreshers offer major savings with less sugar
You can get these 40-ounce bottles of Starbucks' popular Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher flavor for just 53 cents more than a 16-ounce cup at Starbies. This bottled version also contains less sugar than the restaurant version (20 grams versus 32 grams for the same amount of liquid), if you're looking to lighten up your daily sweet intake.
Starbucks Refresher Strawberry Açaí Lemonade can be purchased at Walmart for $5.98 per bottle.
Miracle Noodle brings miraculous news to gluten-free ramen fans
If you need to eat gluten-free, you might have thought ramen was simply one of those things you would have to go without for the rest of your life. You would have thought wrong, thankfully, because of this ready-to-eat egg-white noodle ramen (which also checks a few other boxes, since it's low-carb, high-protein, and lower in sodium than many traditional ramens).
Miracle Noodle Gluten Free Ramen can be found at Walmart for $5.22 per package.
Enjoy a campfire treat at breakfast with Great Value S'mores Cereal
Have you ever stated that you could eat s'mores for every meal, including breakfast? You can go right ahead and put your money where your mouth is. Walmart's Great Value has put out an absolute banger of a cereal (seriously, it has a 4.7-out-of-5 rating on its product page) during campfire season, with all the flavors of the beloved marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker treat, but none of the burn risk.
Great Value S'mores Cereal is available at Walmart for $2.98.
Chomps Chili Lime Beef Sticks bring big flavor and zesty heat
When regular beef snack sticks are starting to bore you, wake up your taste buds with this Chili Lime version from Chomps. Not only is the flavor turned up to 100, but each stick also contains 10 grams of protein, no sugar, and a kiss of spice.
Chomps Chili Lime Beef Snack Sticks can be purchased at Walmart for $18.27 for a container of eight.
These King Crumb Peanut Butter Lovers Cookies are far from crummy
King Crumb has really outdone itself with these peanut butter cookies, which are soft, bakery-style, and come with two flavors per package. The first is a classic Peanut Butter M&M, studded not only with the colorful candy, but also semisweet chocolate chunks, and the second (but by no means least) features Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and semisweet chocolate. Zap them in the microwave for a few seconds, and you have peanut butter lovers' nirvana.
King Krumb Peanut Butter Lovers Bakery Cookies can be found in Walmart's bakery for $4.97.
Skip the baking mess with a Cookie Butter Dessert Cup
Even an easy layer cake takes time to bake and makes a mess to eat, especially for kids. Walmart's Marketside has clearly come to save dessert day with this cookie butter-flavored cake-in-a-cup, a convenient and decadent treat that features a vanilla cake layer, a cookie butter pastry cream layer, and then, to top it all off, a sweet and fluffy whipped cream layer with a sprinkle of cookie crumbs for the pièce de résistance.
Marketside Cookie Butter Dessert Cup is available at Walmart for $3.44.
This Olive Cocktail Mix makes hosting guests a breeze
Have you ever hosted a festive get-together, only to realize you forgot the cocktail garnishes? They're a small and seemingly insignificant detail, but they take your drinks from good to great, and Walmart has a delightful, comprehensive mix (so you don't have to run around the store collecting a bunch of jars). Featuring marinated olives, sweet pepper drops, and little cornichons, you might want to pick up two tubs in case your guests start eating them on their own.
Marketside Olive Cocktail Mix can be found at Walmart for $3.97.