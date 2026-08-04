The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In August 2026

August is upon us already, and you're not alone if you can't believe how fast the summer has flown. The days are already starting to get noticeably shorter (just a little bit, but still), and retailers will soon start putting out their Halloween items, if they haven't already. Back-to-school shopping will also commence, but while you're picking up notebooks, backpacks, and shoes at your local Walmart, don't forget that the same major chain is constantly rolling out new groceries — and August is positively awash in goodies.

While there is plenty to stock up on for your kids' lunches, Walmart has released plenty of fun and tasty items to help you enjoy what is left of the hot summer days and nights, too (just keep in mind that product availability and pricing may vary by store location and region). And don't forget: If you sign up for Walmart+, you can nab free same-day delivery on orders over $35, which is easy enough to do in this day and age, plus lots of extras, like fast food restaurant perks and a free Peacock or Paramount+ subscription.