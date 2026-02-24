Protein-Maxxing: How Much Protein Is 'Too Much?'

If "low-fat" was the food trend of the 90s, and "low carb" is how many Americans ate in the 2000s, then the 2020s food culture has surely come to be defined by "high protein." Now that the marketing gears have really ramped up, vast amounts of protein can suddenly be found in everything from water to Starbucks foam to grocery store frozen meals, and even Pop-Tarts. But all this awareness has also led to what Angela Graham, MBA, RDN, referred to as "protein-maxxing" — g iving protein the priority at every meal (and in every snack) you eat, in higher amounts than your body may actually need.

As she explained to Food Republic, "The rule of thumb for most adults' protein needs is about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, while adults who actively exercise will need about 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram depending on the intensity level." That means someone who weighs 150 pounds requires between 55 and 110 grams of protein daily in order to get the most benefit from the macronutrient, but due to protein-maxxing, they may try to consume much more of it per day.

But Graham was quick to point out that once you have met your protein goal for the day, more doesn't mean more benefit. "Anything remaining is used for energy or stored," she said. "Ultimately, it's just extra calories at that point."