The Easy Layered Cake That Uses 3 Store-Bought Ingredients And Tastes 'Heavenly'

Imagine a delicious, flavorful cake that doesn't require making a huge mess in the kitchen. That's the idea behind the Heaven On Earth Cake, a dish made of several store-bought ingredients that combine to make one "heavenly" whole. For the convenience items, you'll need angel food cake, canned cherry pie filling, and vanilla pudding. For raw materials, you'll also need to grab some sour cream and whipped topping (Cool Whip being the obvious choice). Layered like a trifle, velvety angel food cake squares get coated in fruity and tart cherry pie filling and a sweet vanilla pudding made extra creamy by the sour cream. It's enough to make the mouth water. Then, you'll take that lush concoction and top it off with fluffy whipped topping for the perfect finish.

Once you gather up all of your ingredients, grab your favorite 9x9 dish. You'll want to dice your angel food cake into bite-size pieces and toss half of them into the bottom of the dish as the first cake layer. The next layer is your bright cherry pie filling. Evenly spoon the fruity goodness over the bite-size cake before placing the rest of the cake over the cherries. That third layer (arguably the most delicious part) is a rich, thick vanilla pudding and sour cream mixture, which gets even more decadent when you place the whipped topping over it as a sort of cloud-like frosting. In no time, you'll have a fresh, light, and tangy cake that tastes just like "heaven on earth."