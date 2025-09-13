The Fast Food Restaurant Perks Of A Walmart+ Subscription

While some might debate whether a Walmart+ subscription is better than a Costco membership, the former does have a significant number of perks. For example, with a Walmart+ subscription, you can get unlimited free same-day deliveries with orders over $35, and you can pay for your subscription monthly, rather than having to plonk down a big annual sum all at once. But there's another fantastic perk, and it might make you consider getting a subscription if you're a fan of the fast food chain Burger King. That's because with Walmart+, you get 25% off your daily digital Burger King purchase and a free Whopper every three months, with any purchase.

In order to qualify for these perks, though, you must also have a BK Royal Perks account, and you have to activate your Walmart+ connection through the Royal Perks settings (it won't just occur automatically because you have both). You are limited to just one 25% discount per order, per day — so use it wisely.

The free Whopper is available beginning on the first day of January, April, July, and October, and you have the full three months to redeem it. However, they don't "roll over" if you don't use them, so you can't accumulate a bunch of free burgers. Occasionally, Walmart and Burger King might run a special, allowing the additional perk of a free Whopper (with purchase) more frequently, too, so keep your eyes peeled.