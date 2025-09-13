The Fast Food Restaurant Perks Of A Walmart+ Subscription
While some might debate whether a Walmart+ subscription is better than a Costco membership, the former does have a significant number of perks. For example, with a Walmart+ subscription, you can get unlimited free same-day deliveries with orders over $35, and you can pay for your subscription monthly, rather than having to plonk down a big annual sum all at once. But there's another fantastic perk, and it might make you consider getting a subscription if you're a fan of the fast food chain Burger King. That's because with Walmart+, you get 25% off your daily digital Burger King purchase and a free Whopper every three months, with any purchase.
In order to qualify for these perks, though, you must also have a BK Royal Perks account, and you have to activate your Walmart+ connection through the Royal Perks settings (it won't just occur automatically because you have both). You are limited to just one 25% discount per order, per day — so use it wisely.
The free Whopper is available beginning on the first day of January, April, July, and October, and you have the full three months to redeem it. However, they don't "roll over" if you don't use them, so you can't accumulate a bunch of free burgers. Occasionally, Walmart and Burger King might run a special, allowing the additional perk of a free Whopper (with purchase) more frequently, too, so keep your eyes peeled.
How to redeem your discount and a free Whopper
You can only redeem your Walmart+ fast food discount digitally, meaning you have to use either the Burger King app or website — you can't order through the drive-thru or at the restaurant counter and receive it. Either before or after you add items to your cart, make sure you head to the Offers tab online or in the app to activate the 25% off discount (if you've already used it for the day, you won't be able to select it again). Select menu items, like the Big Fish Sandwich or the high-protein Dave's Triple, and watch as the discount does its thing to your order total. Oh, and be sure to mind how you want to actually retrieve your order — drive-thru or in-store — before submitting it, to avoid pick-up confusion.
To get your free Whopper, you'll proceed in pretty much the same way. Go to Offers and add the "Free Whopper" option. Since it's only free with a purchase, you will need to buy something. But you can literally buy the cheapest thing on the menu, or modify your Whopper to include an add-on you get charged for, like cheese or bacon, and you're set.
However, unlike the 25% off discount, you can redeem your free Whopper in-restaurant. Just give the cashier your Royal Perks ID (found through the My Code tab at the bottom of the app; tap on Select Offers and the ID will appear) before ordering.