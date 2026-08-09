Culver's Vs Five Guys: Which Burger Chain Has Better Value?

Culver's and Five Guys are two of the most popular burger chains in the U.S.: double-pattied fast food giants with establishments peppered across the country — and the world, at least as Five Guys is concerned. They are especially known for their indulgent burgers, which put an emphasis on fresh beef quality, as well as their unmistakable fries and shakes. But when it comes to value, Culver's clearly edges its competitor, especially for anyone who doesn't want to see their bill barrel past $20 — although that does not mean Five Guys doesn't have its advantages.

Culver's starts off at a considerably lower price than Five Guys, with a single-patty ButterBurger Cheese Value Basket with medium fries and a medium drink totalling just over $9 — although prices vary by restaurant. This is less than half what you'd be getting at Five Guys, where a burger, fries, and a drink come to around a whopping $20, largely because the chain does not charge them in a bundle, making you pay for every item individually.

While the price gap is hard to ignore, this does not necessarily mean that Culver's beats Five Guys in everything. The latter turns its meals into nothing short of a beefalicious construction project, with more meat, a landslide of French fries, and enough free toppings to outweigh the patties themselves. Ultimately, Five Guys pours much of its price into customization and substantial portions, while Culver's concentrates on a traditional fast food combo at a wallet-friendlier total. And with both chains using premium, never-frozen beef, this isn't as much a consideration on quality — more a question of how you'd rather use your hard-earned cash.