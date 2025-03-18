Why Is Five Guys More Expensive Than Other Fast Food Chains?

As even fast food prices have begun to skyrocket, there are a few standouts for price: Wendy's Biggie Bag is hands-down one of the best fast food value meals, and Taco Bell continues to remain an affordable option, thanks to its Cravings Boxes. On the other end of the spectrum, though, lies Five Guys.

While technically part of the fast-casual market, Five Guys' quick service and familiar burger-and-fries options nonetheless place it into competition with the likes of In-N-Out, McDonald's, and Burger King, but where it rises above its rivals is its pricing. One of the ways Five Guys justifies its higher prices, though, is by offering customers choice.

Unlike at most fast food establishments, where adding ingredients to your sandwich also adds upcharges, Five Guys' menu offers 15 different toppings — all for "free." A regular burger, which already features two all-beef patties (and will set you back between $10 to $11 depending on your market), as well as any of its sandwiches, can be customized to your heart's content. You want all 15 toppings on your burger? Go ahead; it's still $10 to $11. Five Guys charges more initially, but then gives customers free reign to add as many of its available ingredients as they like. Now, if you don't need much on your burger to be happy, you might be better off heading to McDonald's.