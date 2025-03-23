14 Fast Food Burgers That Are Always Fresh And Never Frozen

Drive down any main street in America and you'll likely see numerous hamburger eateries lining either side. These establishments range from nation-wide golden arched franchises to small local burger joints that have stood for decades. Yet, they all have one thing in common: adoration for the classic American hamburger. Crafted from ground beef, topped with a thick square of creamy cheese, and pressed between a spongey, soft bun, these staples of Americana have been satiating our appetites for a little over a century, beloved by everyone from U.S. presidents to children. Still, not all burgers are created equally. There are those that use freshly ground beef and those that choose a chillier fate.

In many ways, the patty is the heart of the hamburger. It demands quality ingredients that are unmarred by freezing. There's just something unconditionally sad about frozen beef patties. These cold, hard pucks of beef often can't be saved by even the most sensational of toppings. It's an important distinction when looking for a good quality burger in any fast-casual setting. When it comes to fast food burgers, many have strong opinions, and whether a restaurant freezes its patties is often a top consideration when it comes to ranking them.