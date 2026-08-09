I Ranked 10 Brands Of Store-Bought Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

I love cheese, but my adoration does not extend to Kraft Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Sorry, not sorry, Kraft, but you really missed the mark on this one. It would melt on a pizza or in a lasagna — it is still mozzarella, after all — but it certainly won't do you any favors in the flavor department.

First things first, Kraft Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella featured a decent-sized medium cut, something I far prefer over the finely shredded route. However, I found it to be slightly chalky. In addition, it tasted overwhelmingly like plastic. Other than that, it was fairly bland. I imagine the use of whole milk gives it a richer flavor, but I'd hate to see what a skim milk mozzarella from the brand tastes like. Um, no, thanks. As if that weren't enough, the overall quality seemed super low, as well. From the texture to the taste to the mouthfeel, it was a serious letdown.

With all of these cons adding up so quickly, there wasn't a doubt in my mind that Kraft Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella had to come in last place. It wasn't even close, and, seriously, you'd be better off trying to make mozzarella from scratch than purchasing a bag of this. Maybe the brand should just stick to Kraft Singles?