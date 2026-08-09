I Ranked 10 Brands Of Store-Bought Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
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Not all mozzarella cheeses boast the same yummy flavor and delicious melty texture. When it comes to the shredded variety, in particular, the differences from one brand to the next are vast. Most of us already know that. What many of us don't know, though, is which shredded mozzarella cheeses are the best and which ones fall flat. That is until now, because I went on a taste-testing mission to find out.
After tasting common shredded cheese brands, I ranked them from best to worst in an effort to point you in the right direction the next time you make a purchase. As far as my ranking criteria were concerned, I focused on texture, moisture, flavor, and perceived quality. More on my methodology can be found at the end. Let's find out how the shredded mozzarella cheeses I sampled measured up, so you can not only stick to the absolute best moving forward, but also know exactly what makes them stand out from the competition.
10. Kraft Whole Milk
I love cheese, but my adoration does not extend to Kraft Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Sorry, not sorry, Kraft, but you really missed the mark on this one. It would melt on a pizza or in a lasagna — it is still mozzarella, after all — but it certainly won't do you any favors in the flavor department.
First things first, Kraft Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella featured a decent-sized medium cut, something I far prefer over the finely shredded route. However, I found it to be slightly chalky. In addition, it tasted overwhelmingly like plastic. Other than that, it was fairly bland. I imagine the use of whole milk gives it a richer flavor, but I'd hate to see what a skim milk mozzarella from the brand tastes like. Um, no, thanks. As if that weren't enough, the overall quality seemed super low, as well. From the texture to the taste to the mouthfeel, it was a serious letdown.
With all of these cons adding up so quickly, there wasn't a doubt in my mind that Kraft Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella had to come in last place. It wasn't even close, and, seriously, you'd be better off trying to make mozzarella from scratch than purchasing a bag of this. Maybe the brand should just stick to Kraft Singles?
9. Kroger Part-Skim
Kroger makes its first appearance in my ranking with its Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. While it is much better than the brand that ranked last — it doesn't taste like plastic — it still isn't going to wow anyone. Sadly, it was lackluster.
The only way to describe the flavor of this cheese is bland. It lacked the richness I want from a quality pick. My initial reaction was to blame this on the use of skim milk instead of whole, but further taste-testing proved that you don't have to sacrifice flavor when going that route. Unfortunately, the texture left something to be desired, as well. The consistency was decently soft, but the thinner cut of the shreds resulted in a less fulfilling mouthfeel.
In the end, Kroger Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese was the obvious pick for my ninth-place spot. It just couldn't compete with the upcoming brands. The brutal truth is that I wouldn't even want to put it on lasagna. I want mouthwatering results on lasagna, and it isn't going to get me there. I will say one thing, though: If you are a Kroger shopper and you are going to buy the brand's shredded mozzarella cheese no matter what, I recommend opting for the whole milk recipe. No spoilers, but it fared much better in my ranking.
8. 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Part-Skim
Next up is 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Unfortunately, the organic shredded mozzarella was a miss.
My first issue with 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese is that it was shockingly bland. I didn't detect any saltiness, and the freshness wasn't there, either. It didn't have any flavor at all. That's better than the plastic element I got with Kraft, but ugh. Its only saving grace was the texture. Thanks to a decently wide cut, the shreds delivered a fairly creamy mouthfeel. Still, it wasn't anything to write home about.
Another glaring issue with 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese is that it is quite pricey. A 6-ounce bag costs $4.49. It's organic, but at what cost, though? If organic means bland, boring, and expensive, I'll pass. The only reasons it managed to rank higher than two products were that lackluster is better than artificial in terms of flavor and the thicker cut, which provided a better mouthfeel. Even if you paired it with bold ingredients, like on a grilled peach and mozzarella flatbread, I don't think it could be saved.
7. Kirkland Signature Part-Skim
Costco sells quite a few Kirkland Signature cheeses you should buy, but there are also a few to skip. Case in point: Kirkland Signature Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. I'm typically a big fan of Costco's proprietary branded products, too, so ranking it so low stung a little. It simply couldn't compete when stacked up against everything that scored higher.
I'll start with the good stuff. Kirkland Signature Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese featured a good, medium-sized cut, which translated to a decently hearty mouthfeel. It also tasted better than Whole Foods cheese, but not by much. Sadly, while there was a hint of saltiness to the flavor, it was pretty bland. Plus, it didn't taste fresh. Another problem was that the shreds had a slightly chalky texture.
Lastly, and I'm sure some of you saw this coming, but you have to buy Kirkland Signature Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese in bulk. Two 2.5-pound bags cost $12.39, so it's priced right, but what are you going to do with 5 pounds of cheese that doesn't even taste all that good? If you live in a home with only one or two people, forget about it. I'll be giving my giant stash of it away to unsuspecting friends and saving my cheese intake for the much tastier products yet to come.
6. Kroger Whole Milk
Kroger is back on the list in sixth place with its Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. A heck of a lot better than its part-skim counterpart back in ninth place, it brings a much yummier flavor to the table. That goes for all of the other brands that ranked lower, as well. In fact, this is the first product on the list that I could see myself purchasing again.
After my first bite of Kroger Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, I was pleasantly surprised by its level of saltiness. It had a good amount of it without going so far that I felt like it was trying to cover something up. It even delivered a hint of freshness. The cut of the shreds was also enjoyable. They were much thicker than Kroger's part-skim product, leading to a creamier, more satisfying mouthfeel overall.
The main way Kroger Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese let me down was the perceived quality. Compared to the products yet to come, it did not present the same level of excellence. When it came down to it, the flavor was also dialed down a bit. Long story short, I would use Kroger Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella to make a grilled cheese sandwich (it is one of the underrated types of cheese that are perfect for the job, after all), but it isn't one I'd go to the fridge to munch on as-is. Moving on.
5. Sprouts Part-Skim
Right in the middle of the pack, you find Sprouts Part-Skim Finely Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. A more than acceptable pick, it boasted an appealing flavor and elevated quality. Unfortunately, though, it is finely shredded. If that's your jam, no shade, but I find this style of shredded mozzarella doesn't provide the same gooey texture when melted. If you really pile it on, you can get close, but I'd much rather have a thicker cut. Besides, even before melting, finely shredded products don't offer the same creamy mouthfeel. Sprouts Part-Skim is proof of that. The density was off, making it challenging to get the decadent texture I craved.
Cut and texture aside, Sprouts Part-Skim Finely Shredded Mozzarella Cheese was much saltier than the brands that ranked lower, and I mean that in the best possible way. It was far from bland, and it kept me coming back for more. The flavor was also richer than I expected from a skim milk product. In addition, the quality tasted on point. Man, I really wish it came in a thicker cut, but that's just not in the cards. Oh, well. If you are a fan of a finer shred, by all means, Sprouts Part-Skim Finely Shredded Mozzarella Cheese makes a solid pick. For those of us who want flavor and a fuller mouthfeel, don't worry. The brands coming up have your back.
4. Organic Valley Part-Skim
Coming in fourth place is Organic Valley Part-Skim Finely Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. When it comes to flavor, this product has it going on. All of the salty, creamy goodness you could want from mozzarella was front and center. It also had a unique grassy element that made it stand out in a delicious way. I loved how fresh it tasted, as well. So full marks on perceived quality and overall flavor.
Now it's time for the other shoe to drop. Regrettably, Organic Valley Part-Skim Finely Shredded Mozzarella Cheese lost quite a few points when it came time to evaluate texture. As a thinner cut product, it failed to deliver a rich mouthfeel, and a thick, gooey melt wouldn't be easy to achieve. Plus, it wasn't just your typical finely shredded structure. This cheese was extra thin. As a result, the pieces started to get mushy and clump together as they sat on my counter. I'd say they were out of the fridge for about 10 minutes max, too, so not long enough for the texture to diminish.
If it weren't for the serious qualms I have with the cut of this product, it would have scored much higher, like second place. So you know, though, Organic Valley does, in fact, make a Thick Cut Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, so if you decide to give it a try, I strongly urge you to opt for that version.
3. Trader Joe's Part-Skim
The first product to clinch a coveted top-three spot in my ranking is Trader Joe's Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. This product beat everything that ranked lower fair and square regarding texture, flavor, and quality overall.
Trader Joe's Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese easily beat the past two picks (Sprouts and Organic Valley) based on its thicker cut structure. The heftier shreds delivered a creamy, rich mouthfeel that finer products simply can't pull off. When I say creamy, I mean it, too. Nicely done, especially for a part-skim milk option. Trader Joe's Mozzarella didn't disappoint in the flavor arena, either. It tasted premium, fresh, and smooth on the palate. It also featured a pleasing saltiness on the back end.
To top it all off, Trader Joe's Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese is priced just right. A 16-ounce bag only costs $4.49, making it not only tasty but affordable. If you are looking for a budget pick, it's my top recommendation. Heck, I'd go so far as to say that even if you don't shop at Trader Joe's regularly, it is worth going out of your way for.
2. Sargento Whole Milk
The silver medal for the best shredded mozzarella goes to none other than Sargento. Sargento Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese is rich, creamy, and deliciously balanced. In addition, it provided a premium quality flavor that competes with the best of them, as is evident by its second place ranking.
As the name clearly states, Sargento Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese is made with whole milk, and it shows. The flavor is smooth and fresh with a balanced amount of saltiness that brings it all together. In addition, it has a thicker cut than Trader Joe's, Sprouts, and Organic Valley, and you already know I like that. Each bite delivered an exceptionally creamy mouthfeel that left those brands reeling in the dust.
Full disclosure: Sargento was pretty neck-and-neck with Sprouts and Trader Joe's based on flavor alone. Still, the thicker cut skyrocketed it to (nearly) the top of my list. Snag a bag of Sargento Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella Cheese the next time you are shopping, and you'll see exactly what I mean. It's a strong choice, but there's still one brand that has it beat.
1. Tillamook Farmstyle Part-Skim
Hands-down, the absolute best product I tried on my taste-testing adventure was Tillamook Farmstyle Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. A veritable powerhouse in every one of the ranking criteria — taste, texture, moisture, and overall quality — it blew the competition out of the water. I know I gassed up the last four products, too, but when it comes to Tillamook, they weren't even close.
For starters, Tillamook Part-Skim Farmstyle Shredded Mozzarella Cheese had an extra-thick cut that provided lots of chew and creaminess. This alone made it a shining star in my book. Instead of desiring more from each bite, the mouthfeel was everything I could have wanted — finally. The texture of each farm-style shred was also drool-worthy. Rich, smooth, and balanced with just the right amount of saltiness, I couldn't stop munching on it. I just know it'll elevate the flavor of everything you use it on, too. After all, if it was so delectable eating it straight from the bag, just imagine what it can do when added to dishes, like baked ziti arrabbiatia, pizza, lasagna, and sandwiches.
The aroma was delicious and much stronger than the other brands, so it drew me in. Tillamook Farmstyle Mozzarella smelled and tasted like a premium pick, and it is. Truly, it's by far the best brand I sampled, and I know I'll be purchasing it again in the future. You'd be wise to do the same.
Methodology
To accurately assess the shredded mozzarella cheese options found above, I sampled each product as-is. That's right, I happily spooned several bites of every one straight into my mouth. After all, I didn't want to detract from the actual flavor by putting it on something like bread. Regardless, while tasting, I focused on flavor above all else — that is what's most important.
After that, I also considered texture, moisture, perceived quality, and price. The shredded mozzarella cheeses with the creamiest mouthfeel, highest quality taste, and most delicious flavor overall wound up on top, i.e., in first through fifth places. Everything else didn't make the cut.